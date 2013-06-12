Instagram Insta-Glam: White Eyeliner

White eyeliner should be a staple in every women’s beauty arsenal. Often times we look past any kind of eye makeup that’s not a black mascara or eyeliner, and others get lost in that beauty drawer you don’t touch. When it comes to white eyeliner, though, we’re firm believers in using the product to your advantage. With this week’s Instagram Insta-glam moments, we’re sure you’ll want to try out this makeup trend.
With the weather getting warmer and our skin getting a little darker (with SPF protection of course), white liner can help to illuminate your eye area. Whether putting some liner on the inner corner of your eye or lining the waterline for a bigger and brighter effect, white liner is about to become your favorite go to product. You can also place some of it underneath a bright neon color to get an extra pop out of the color you place over top. How ever you decide to use white eyeliner, the bottom line is that you need to use it.
More Summer Beauty Trends From Beauty High:
8 Colored Mascaras to Try This Summer
Nail Trend Alert: 10 Best White Nail Polishes For Summer
Is Glow-in-the-Dark Makeup the Next Big Beauty Trend?
Limecrimemakeup shows us a creative, dramatic white liquid lined look. The thick brows pair with the thick liner perfectly.
Ashleyincolor sports a twist on a classic look, making a cat eye with her white liner and pouty red lips.
Honeybee_81 uses her white liner as a trick to make her eyes look bigger! Apply on the waterline for a more wide awake and doe-eyed look.
Moon_potion uses her white eyeliner to brighten up the inner corners of her eyes, bringing the natural light there. This gives the look of overall radiance.
Apperl switches up her super dark emerald smokey eye by lining the top eyelid with white liner.
BeautybyRocio displays a colorful look and used the white eyeliner to make the tropical colors underneath her eye really pop!
Theedestiny shows us an edgy take on double lining the eye using both a black and white pencil.
Makeupbyrenetad pairs her lined waterline with a smoked out purple shade beautifully.
Barbiesbeentangoed uses her liner here to give more emphasis to her black and purple liner by placing white liner in between the two colors.
Amyrosemakeup uses her white liner to bring out the metallic sheen and glitter in other products.