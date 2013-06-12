Instagram Insta-Glam: White Eyeliner

White eyeliner should be a staple in every women’s beauty arsenal. Often times we look past any kind of eye makeup that’s not a black mascara or eyeliner, and others get lost in that beauty drawer you don’t touch. When it comes to white eyeliner, though, we’re firm believers in using the product to your advantage. With this week’s Instagram Insta-glam moments, we’re sure you’ll want to try out this makeup trend.

With the weather getting warmer and our skin getting a little darker (with SPF protection of course), white liner can help to illuminate your eye area. Whether putting some liner on the inner corner of your eye or lining the waterline for a bigger and brighter effect, white liner is about to become your favorite go to product. You can also place some of it underneath a bright neon color to get an extra pop out of the color you place over top. How ever you decide to use white eyeliner, the bottom line is that you need to use it.

