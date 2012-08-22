StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Versatile Hair Accessories

Amna Anwar
by
Much like nail art, wild and interesting hair trends don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. This summer we’ve seen stylish ladies sporting a variety of hairstyles ranging from intricate braids to stylish buns. However, there are days where polished ponytails and loose waves are all one can manage. With such a mixture of intricate styles currently trending, these otherwise bland hairstyles can be jazzed up with hair jewelry.

Favored by the likes of Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian, hair jewelry is transforming the way we look at hair. We explored Instagram and found that members love this versatile trend. Whether they’re going for a bohemian look or using it as a glamorous addition to their hair ‘dos, Instagram users went wild for this trend.

Check out the slideshow above and let us know how you would sport this style

This extravagant hair piece gives a vintage touch to a simple hair 'do. Posted by its_a_girl_thangg.

Hair jewelry can be a fun addition to your next updo. Posted by formallyyours.

Simple chain styles can liven up a middle part. Posted by justaddheels.

This girly piece may make you feel like a princess for a day. Posted by rinarryu.

This silver piece looks great against dark hair.  Posted by nashboutique.

A simple piece like this exudes casual cool. Posted by carolinefranzen.

This elegant accessory pairs well with defined waves. Posted by c_lina69.

A jeweled addition to a headband adds a touch of glamour. Posted by yentlnova.

A simple piece ties up a messy side ponytail. Posted by siggastar.

Much like the one Kim Kardashian sported this summer, a multiple chain piece dresses up loose or tied hair. Posted by jaharyrose.

