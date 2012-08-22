Instagram Insta-Glam: Versatile Hair Accessories

Much like nail art, wild and interesting hair trends don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. This summer we’ve seen stylish ladies sporting a variety of hairstyles ranging from intricate braids to stylish buns. However, there are days where polished ponytails and loose waves are all one can manage. With such a mixture of intricate styles currently trending, these otherwise bland hairstyles can be jazzed up with hair jewelry.

Favored by the likes of Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian, hair jewelry is transforming the way we look at hair. We explored Instagram and found that members love this versatile trend. Whether they’re going for a bohemian look or using it as a glamorous addition to their hair ‘dos, Instagram users went wild for this trend.

Check out the slideshow above and let us know how you would sport this style