Instagram Insta-Glam: Casual Updos To Try This Summer

We don’t know about everywhere else, but here in New York City summer is well and truly here. It’s been sweltering the past few days and as a result we’ve been desperately seeking hairstyles that allow us to look at least somewhat cute while not actually passing out from heat overload. While updos in all their various incarnations are traditionally considered the domain of proms and weddings, we’re loving the slightly more casual looks we’ve been seeing for summer which are perfect for everyday. They make a nice change from the basic ponytail and in many cases they’re not much harder to achieve!

For this season, we feel that updos look most perfect when they’re not too perfect. We love messy braided ‘dos, textured styles and the odd loose piece, all of which help to make the look more effortless natural beauty and less beauty queen. With this in mind, this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam is dedicated to updo styles that will take you from the office to the beach to the bar, all without breaking a sweat. Best of all, we promise that none of them will make you look like a crazy ’80s prom queen who has used a jumbo can of hairspray to keep your style in place!