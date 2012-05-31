Instagram Insta-Glam: Casual Updos To Try This Summer

We don’t know about everywhere else, but here in New York City summer is well and truly here. It’s been sweltering the past few days and as a result we’ve been desperately seeking hairstyles that allow us to look at least somewhat cute while not actually passing out from heat overload. While updos in all their various incarnations are traditionally considered the domain of proms and weddings, we’re loving the slightly more casual looks we’ve been seeing for summer which are perfect for everyday. They make a nice change from the basic ponytail and in many cases they’re not much harder to achieve!
For this season, we feel that updos look most perfect when they’re not too perfect. We love messy braided ‘dos, textured styles and the odd loose piece, all of which help to make the look more effortless natural beauty and less beauty queen. With this in mind, this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam is dedicated to updo styles that will take you from the office to the beach to the bar, all without breaking a sweat. Best of all, we promise that none of them will make you look like a crazy ’80s prom queen who has used a jumbo can of hairspray to keep your style in place!
Loose curls pinned back is one of our favorite (and easiest to achieve!) summer looks. If you have naturally wavy or curly hair, a curl-defining product will help enhance your curls without too much heat styling.
(Bumble and bumble Curl Conscious Defining Creme, $28, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: trinehavskov)
We think this is officially the cutest thing we've ever seen. A style like this will hold better in second-day hair, but if you have to fake it try a texturizing product to create grip.
(Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder, $15.95, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: christinecrowson)
We're still loving braided updos that are casual and cool for summer. We especially love the loose effect, but if you're prone to frizz or flyaways try a product designed to combat these elements in humid climates.
(Ouidad Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, $22, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: kinganicole)
If you like the soft, natural look but still need to set your style, try a lightweight hairspray that will ensure your hair is still touchable.
(Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray, $25, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: mzzelaya)
Wrapping a braid around your sock bun is the perfect way to update a favorite look. A texturizing surf spray also helps update the sock bun for summer.
(Josie Maran Bohemian Waves Argan Hair Mist Texture Volume & Moisture, $22, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: fransartor)
Nothing says summer more than flowers in your hair. Flowers work perfectly with summer's braided styles and there are so many beautiful styles available so take your pick!
(Classic Rose Flower Clip, $20, flowerclip.com)
(Instagram user: hair_trends)
Even if you're going for a messy style, you never want to look dirty. A shine serum or spray is the perfect way to keep your tresses looking glossy and healthy despite the drying summer sun!
(Ojon Rare Blend Oil Total Hair Therapy, $35, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: ninis74)
While we may be over the forehead headpieces, we love headbands in loose waves for summer.
(Dauphines of New York The One Headband, $80, shopbop.com)
(Instagram user: ninis74)
If you have fine or flat hair but want volume in your updo, make sure to use a volumizing product when your hair is still wet to boost volume at the roots.
(Redken Full Frame 07 Protective Volumizing Mousse, $16, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: annachiri)
Sometimes a loose twisted bun is the easiest and chicest option. Make sure your hair is in excellent condition by using a leave-in conditioner once a month during summer to repair any damage from the sun or sea.
(Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque, $33, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: madelinestatkewicz)
If you want to try something super easy but different, try braiding your ponytail and then sweeping it into a loose bun. To keep it soft, pull a few pieces loose to frame your face.
(Organix Brazilian Kerating Therapy Hydrating Keratin Masque, $7.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: beautybabes21)
This isn't a look for beginners, but braiding sections across the back section of your hair and securing them in a loose side ponytail is perfect for mid to long hair lengths.
(Charlotte Ronson A Perfect Mess Beach Hair, $20, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: colourfulfashion14)