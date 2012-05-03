Instagram Insta-Glam: Top Knots We’re Loving This Week

We New York City girls have been having a rough hair week. If rain and wind haven’t been wreaking havoc on our locks, it’s been unseasonably warm and we’ve been fighting to keep the frizz at bay. As such, we’ve found ourselves gravitating towards the top knot even more than usual recently. With Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in full swing, we’ve also been taking full advantage of the opportunity to check out how the girls Down Under are wearing their hair and as it turns out, they’re the queens of the top knot.
Given this preoccupation, we felt it was appropriate to dedicate this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam to topknots in all their hair-saving glory. Whether you’re into a polished look for work or a sexy, disheveled look at the beach or for a night out, we’ve got all the different styles covered. We have also been loving testing out the best products to achieve all the various styles. We’ve been amazed at how the right shine spray or volumizing product can change our top knot from smooth and polished to bouncy and voluminous and beyond. So, whether you’re looking to get into top knots for the first time this summer, or looking for a way to elevate them with a super fashion-forward touch, look no further than our round-up of the week’s best Instagram top knots!
The top knots at the Zimmermann show in Sydney are the perfect top knot inspiration. To achieve a similar sleek look, try a gloss spray.
(John Frieda Instant Touch-Up Glossing Spray, $5.99, ulta.com)
Instagram user: zimmermann_
A sock bun on top of your head is an excellent alternative to a traditional top knot, particularly if you have long hair! Spray with extra hold hairspray to keep it in place all day.
(L'Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold, $14.99, drugstore.com)
Instagram user: eschoedinger
Smoothing serum will help you achieve the sleekest top knot, especially if you're prone to frizz and flyaways.
(Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum, $30, sephora.com)
Instagram user: morgan_runkel
A dishevelled top knot is perfect for girls who like a more casual look. Keep your look from looking too messy by ensuring your hair is in excellent condition.
(Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque, $33, ulta.com)
Instagram user: the_beauty_guru
A volumizing product used when your hair is wet will help you achieve maximum height and volume.
(Redken Body Full Carbo-Bodifier Volumizing Foam, $18, drugstore.com)
Instagram user: kelbrett
Braiding a section around the bottom of your top knot is the perfect combination of two massive hair trends! Secure with a coiled hair pin.
(Goody Spin Pin Hair Coil, $6.99, ulta.com)
Instagram user: vjaejae
Trying to stretch the days between hair washes? A top knot and dry shampoo are your best friends!
(Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, $7.99, ulta.com)
Instagram user: realize_realeyes
If you want a polished look, a shine spray is the perfect way to achieve a glossy, smooth finish.
(Ojon Color Sustain Gloss Finishing Hair Spray, $18, sephora.com)
Instagram user: alishasaigh
Braiding the under section of your hair and fashioning into a top knot is perfect for the summer! If you're going to be outside, a hairspray with UV protectant will help lock in shine and prevent the sun damaging your color.
(Garnier Fructis Style Anti-Humidity Hairspray with UV Color Shield, $4.49, drugstore.com)
Instagram user: susiewrafter
If you have very long hair, ensure you use a leave-in conditioner to lock in moisture at the ends.
(Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner, $22, ulta.com)
Instagram user: totally_you
Top knots also look great on girls with bangs! Smooth your bangs and run a texturizing product through the ends of your hair.
(Bumble and bumble Brilliantine, $22, sephora.com)
Instagram user: katherinekol
A beach vacation is the perfect opportunity to try out a top knot. Ensure your hair is protected from the sun, wind, salt and chlorine with a good leave in protectant.
(Ouidad Sun Shield Sun & Sport Leave-In Conditioner, $20, ulta.com)
Instagram user: elgee22
Pastel streaks look amazing swept up into a top knot style. If you're not ready to commit to long-term color, try a temporary product.
(Streekers Temporary Hair Color in 'Pink', $11.95, ulta.com)
Instagram user: ash_co
Sea salt spray will help achieve beach-worthy volume and texture.
(KMS California Hair Play Sea Salt Spray, $15.95, ulta.com)
Instagram user: isaven
To add a bohemian vibe to your style, try wrapping a bright scarf or printed turban around your top knot.
(Forever21 Scribbled Peacock Feather Headwrap, $3.80, forever21.com)
Instagram user: aglns
A moisturizing styling cream will help keep flyaways in check all day and add shine to your top knot.
(Bumble and bumble Grooming Creme, $27, sephora.com)
Instagram user: dhoma
Rocking ombre hair? Don't be afraid to highlight the contrast by piling it into a top knot!
(John Frieda Luminous Color Glaze Clear Shine, $9.99, ulta.com)
Instagram user: fayebuller
Hair accessories can take your top knot to the next level. A cute bow is perfect for those going with the girly vibe this summer!
(Forever21 Rhinestone Bow Hair Clip Set, $3.80, forever21.com)
Instagram user: Ianweiler