Instagram Insta-Glam: Top Knots We’re Loving This Week

We New York City girls have been having a rough hair week. If rain and wind haven’t been wreaking havoc on our locks, it’s been unseasonably warm and we’ve been fighting to keep the frizz at bay. As such, we’ve found ourselves gravitating towards the top knot even more than usual recently. With Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in full swing, we’ve also been taking full advantage of the opportunity to check out how the girls Down Under are wearing their hair and as it turns out, they’re the queens of the top knot.

Given this preoccupation, we felt it was appropriate to dedicate this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam to topknots in all their hair-saving glory. Whether you’re into a polished look for work or a sexy, disheveled look at the beach or for a night out, we’ve got all the different styles covered. We have also been loving testing out the best products to achieve all the various styles. We’ve been amazed at how the right shine spray or volumizing product can change our top knot from smooth and polished to bouncy and voluminous and beyond. So, whether you’re looking to get into top knots for the first time this summer, or looking for a way to elevate them with a super fashion-forward touch, look no further than our round-up of the week’s best Instagram top knots!

