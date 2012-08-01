StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Striking Winged Liner

Some makeup looks have become staples in the world of beauty. One of these that we see all over the place, from magazines to social media resources such as Instagram, is winged eyeliner. Wearing a simple black eyeliner has been around for a while and we have a feeling it is here to stay. It is one of the most versatile beauty looks that is also really simple to do on your own. Eyeliner can be worn as a simple everyday look but can also be dressed up to go with any outfit.

We found that this week on Instagram, users were showing of the classic look of winged eyeliner. Some just had a simple black liner look, while others wore bold eye shadow and finished it off with a clean liner along their lids.

Flip through the slideshow above and let us know how you like to style your winged eyeliner. 

@Ginadirawi fiery red hair and thick liner are the perfect combination.

This everyday cat eye by @sushannah27 looks great with her loose waves,

@cassidyynoel shows off a red, white and blue eye just in time for the Olympics. 

Before a photo shoot, @VictoriasSecret showed the models getting their makeup touched up by makeup artist @Quinnmurphy.

Black liner and bold lashes accentuate @nikikoniki's stunning eyes. 

@highfashionluxurylife shows that a simple winged liner can be mixed up with a light shadow and dramatic lines.

A cat eye like @_vampirekitten_'s is a look that everyone can pull off. 

For girls with glasses, like @Michellefawn, a cat eye is a great makeup look to make your eyes pop.

@clawdeeeahhh shows that sometimes all you need is a simple black liner to make your eyes stand out.

