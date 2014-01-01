Instagram Insta-Glam: Sock Buns

After what was hopefully a long holiday vacation, most of us are in “lazy girl” mode. Throw in New Year’s Eve, and the first thing you probably reached for this morning was concealer and dry shampoo. Luckily, this is most likely not your first time at the let’s-pretend-I-look-well-rested-rodeo. By now, you’ve figured out that after splashing some cold water on your face, dabbing some of your favorite concealer on in those key places and twisting your hair up into a sock bun, you can make it out the door to meet your friends for that brunch you thought was a great idea looking pretty well put-together.

But, just in case you need a bit more motivation to get yourself looking the part, we’ve pulled some inspiration from one of our favorite places on the Web – Instagram. Above are some of the chicest sock buns we’ve spotted lately on Instagram to get you through the first day of 2014, and the many more hectic ones to come!

