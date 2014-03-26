Instagram Insta-Glam: Side-Swept Hair

Side-swept hair exudes elegance, and moving hair away from your face is a great way to help bring out your features. Long gone are the days that the side-swept style was reserved for prom night, and we couldn’t be happier that real girls love the look even for every day styles. Try a loose braid for a casual look, or amp up the curls for a night out.

For more inspiration, click through our favorite side-swept hairstyles in the slideshow above, and tell us which one you’ll be recreating in the comments section below!

More From Beauty High:

Beauty Recipe: Side-Swept Curls

Curly Prom Hairstyles: 8 Looks for Natural Curls

Fake It Until You Make It: A Bob Haircut