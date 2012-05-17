Instagram Insta-Glam: Retro Hairdos

We’re not sure why, but we’ve been noticing a lot of retro-inspired pin-up looks recently. While we’re not usually so polished ourselves, we’re quite charmed by the effort that proponents of the look put into looking perfect each and every day.
For this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam, we decided to bring you some of our favorite retro hair looks. We’ve noticed a lot of curled and pinned bangs, perfectly coiffed updos and tumbling waves – perfect inspiration for the days when you want to look extra polished. Surprisingly, we’re finding ourselves more and more inspired to move away from beachy waves and pick up our hair brush and blow dryer once again (at least for special occasions!)
So whether you’re a true rockabilly, or whether you’re looking to try a toned down version of a retro style to add some extra grown-up glamour to your beauty look, click through our slideshow to learn how to achieve some of our favorite looks!
A good smoothing serum will help ensure your bangs remain perfectly polished all day long.
(Fekkai Silky Straight Smooth Finish Serum, $25, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: lilhyena)
Perfectly pinned curls are best held in place with a strong hairspray. For extra shine, try a hairspray with glossing properties.
(Ojon Color Sustain Gloss Finishing Hair Spray, $23.50, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: katerdye)
Coiffed updos look great but can be difficult to get to stay in place. Coiled pins will do the job of multiple bobby pins!
(Conair Pin Twirls, $4.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: angry_doll)
While a 'do like this is a little complex, the first step is a good blow-dry. Use a round brush to achieve smooth, voluminous hair as the basis for any pin-up look.
(Sephora Collection Large Round Brush, $26, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: siren_song)
Hot rollers will help you achieve smooth, natural curls - perfect for a glam, retro look.
(Conair Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers, $15.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: babey_stacie)
Vintage-inspired hair pins are the perfect companion to a retro updo.
(Capelli New York Fabric Polka Dot Flower Pin/Clip, $10, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: jessicablvd)
If you have natural curls, a curl-enhancing product will help define them in preparation for a pinup look.
(Bumble and bumble, $28, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: sofiavee)
If you love the retro look, try a flower pinned in your hair to take you into spring.
(Rockabilly Rose Hair Clip, $12, pinupgirlclothing.com)
(Instagram user: makeupbynedda)
Spring's pastel hues look amazing in conjunction with a polished, retro 'do. Make sure you use a repairing conditioner to keep your hair in perfect condition.
(Ouidad 12 Minute Deep Treatment Intensive Repair, $25, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: hairdie)
A half-up retro hairstyle with soft, tumbling waves is perfect for summer. A curling wand will help you achieve this look with ease.
(Conair Infiniti Curl Wand Styler, $39.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: darlav8)
