Instagram Insta-Glam: Pretty Pixie Haircuts

Everywhere we turn these days, it seems like pixie haircuts are taking over. Whether it’s on Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence and Shailene Woodley or supermodels like Coco Rocha, the short, strong style is certainly the edgy cut to have. Not for the faint of heart, the pixie cut certainly takes some guts and some getting used to, but considering how many women have made the chop — and have made it really work for them — we’re getting more and more antsy to ditch our longer locks in favor of a short style.

Recently, we’ve noticed our Instagram feeds have been a bit taken over with pixies. Maybe it’s just us, but we’re even more interested in the hairstyle when we see it on real girls just like us. Take a look through some of the prettiest pixies on Instagram above, and tell us if you’d ever go for the cut in the comments below!

