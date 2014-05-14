StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Pretty Pixie Haircuts

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Pretty Pixie Haircuts

Augusta Falletta
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Pretty Pixie Haircuts
9 Start slideshow

Everywhere we turn these days, it seems like pixie haircuts are taking over. Whether it’s on Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence and Shailene Woodley or supermodels like Coco Rocha, the short, strong style is certainly the edgy cut to have. Not for the faint of heart, the pixie cut certainly takes some guts and some getting used to, but considering how many women have made the chop — and have made it really work for them — we’re getting more and more antsy to ditch our longer locks in favor of a short style.

Recently, we’ve noticed our Instagram feeds have been a bit taken over with pixies. Maybe it’s just us, but we’re even more interested in the hairstyle when we see it on real girls just like us. Take a look through some of the prettiest pixies on Instagram above, and tell us if you’d ever go for the cut in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:
Mood Board: Pixie Cuts
23 Stages of Getting a Pixie Haircut
The Pixie Haircut: 12 Ways to Style Your Short ‘Do

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Whether you're thinking of getting a short haircut or you're just looking for new ways to style your hair, you have to see these pretty pixies. 

@Cdhanna's cropped cut is perfect for her face shape. 

@Branley is channeling a mod style with her pixie cut and major eyelashes.

With a bit of a finger wave and a flawless cat eye, @15secondmakeover has a completely polished look. 

@laurenalysxoxo is making us want to chop off our hair and dye it red. 

@Dannikeane understands that nothing goes better with a purple pixie than a pink lipstick.

@Sophiefoxy's pixie cut is just a bit longer in the front, which makes it super versatile for styling. 

@Thatshorthairedgirl makes a super short cut look ultra chic. 

@Glutenfreeadventures makes styling her pixie cut look effortless. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Stars Who Got Super-Skinny

10 Stars Who Got Super-Skinny
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share