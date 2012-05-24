Instagram Insta-Glam: The Power Of Pink Lips

Power puckers are nothing new. In fact, most girls live and die by a bold red or a shimmery coral. But this season, it’s time to think pink and follow the lead of some of our favorite celebrities, including Nicole Richie, Michelle Tractenberg and Nikki Reed. From cotton candy to juicy raspberry, pink lips are all the rage. (Seriously!)

And it doesn’t matter if you prefer a bold matte or a high-gloss shine because the options are endless. In fact, after doing some serious beauty stalking on Instagram, we found nine pretty-in-pink hues that work in a pinch for just about every skin tone and hair type. Are you ready to add a little blush to somewhere other than your cheeks? If so, get ready to kiss off that tired ole’ fire engine hue and embrace a more flirty shade for summer.

Click through the slideshow above for nine of our fave Instagram Insta-Glam shots this week!