Instagram Insta-Glam: The Power Of Pink Lips

Power puckers are nothing new. In fact, most girls live and die by a bold red or a shimmery coral. But this season, it’s time to think pink and follow the lead of some of our favorite celebrities, including Nicole Richie, Michelle Tractenberg and Nikki Reed. From cotton candy to juicy raspberry, pink lips are all the rage. (Seriously!)
And it doesn’t matter if you prefer a bold matte or a high-gloss shine because the options are endless. In fact, after doing some serious beauty stalking on Instagram, we found nine pretty-in-pink hues that work in a pinch for just about every skin tone and hair type. Are you ready to add a little blush to somewhere other than your cheeks? If so, get ready to kiss off that tired ole’ fire engine hue and embrace a more flirty shade for summer.
Click through the slideshow above for nine of our fave Instagram Insta-Glam shots this week!
Want your lips to look "berry" delish like this? Pucker up for NYX Xtreme Lip Cream in Dolly Girl, $5.99 (Ulta.com).
Instagram: itsjuliaalexandra
Bubblegum pink with a soft matte finish -- our vote goes to NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Sex Machine, $24.00 (Beauty.com).
Instagram: Chava_28
A gorgeous deep rose is ideal for pale mamas that want to show off a pop of color for summer. Nail this hue with the help of BY TERRY Rouge Terrybly Lipstick, #304 Cherry Cherry, $49.00 (Beauty.com).
Instagram: Cheliherzog
Make your lips look utterly kissable with a sexy stain that's extremely long-lasting. Tops on our list? Urban Decay's Lip Envy in Greedy, $17.00 (UrbanDecay.com).
Instagram: juliaandreata
Snag a pale matte finish as seen here with the help of Bobbi Brown's #1287713 Pale Pink, $23.00 (Sephora).
Instagram: shannonroselane17
A subtle pink lip like this one is easily attainable via MAKE UP FOREVER's Rogue Artist Intense lipstick in Satin Rosewood $19.00, (Sephora.com).
Instagram: royacontramundum
Want to "kick it" with a bold pink with a high gloss? You can't go wrong with Benefit's ultra shine lip shine in dancing queen, $18.00 (benefitcosmetics.com).
Instagram: Natalie0016