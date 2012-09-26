StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Pixie Cuts

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Pixie Cuts

Danielle Emig
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Pixie Cuts
8 Start slideshow

When some of us want to change up our hairstyle we’ll simply opt for more layers or a slight color change. Others will take a more drastic change and chop off their locks for a cute pixie cut. Lately, celebrities seem to be taking this approach as more are showing up on the red carpet with textured fringe. Rihanna, Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus, and Ginnifer Goodwin have all shown varying styles of the pixie cut.

We looked through Instagram to see how users are wearing the short style. From long, textured fringe that creates a great bedhead style to short and sweet cuts, these users show that a pixie can look good on anyone.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

@shirleysherlock shows off her textured pixie with dark red lips.

@amberrleigh's pixie cut looks light and fun.

We love @c_tisenchek's rich brown color and voluminous hair.

@homerun_801 shows off her gauged ears with a pixie cut.

@littlemilliejackson's long layers on one side looks great on her.

@rickijo looks like a rockstar with part of her hair dyed red.

@shellybelly810 shares a photo of when she used to have a pixie cut. We love it!

@shh_ima_ninja also reminisces about her pixie cut she used to have.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Most Romantic Date Night Hairstyles From Milan

The Most Romantic Date Night Hairstyles From Milan
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share