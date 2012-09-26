Instagram Insta-Glam: Pixie Cuts

When some of us want to change up our hairstyle we’ll simply opt for more layers or a slight color change. Others will take a more drastic change and chop off their locks for a cute pixie cut. Lately, celebrities seem to be taking this approach as more are showing up on the red carpet with textured fringe. Rihanna, Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus, and Ginnifer Goodwin have all shown varying styles of the pixie cut.

We looked through Instagram to see how users are wearing the short style. From long, textured fringe that creates a great bedhead style to short and sweet cuts, these users show that a pixie can look good on anyone.