Instagram Insta-glam: Pink Pouts We’re Loving This Week

While some might say our obsession with pink lips is spiralling out of control, we here at Beauty High think it is perfectly justifiable. With nearly every single one of our favorite bloggers, celebrities and models sporting the look at one time or another over the past few months, the inspiration out there is endless and we cannot be blamed for wanting to try practically everything. Lately we’ve been turning to Instagram to see how others are wearing the season’s most in-demand lip color. Obviously this has kept us pretty busy considering that thousands of you are uploading your favorite pinks and how you like to wear them, but seeing the amazing images we’ve come up with we consider it time well spent.
From matte pink-lavender combinations to glossy stains to moisturizing lip butters and glittery lips, each pink look we’ve discovered is better than the next. We’re constantly amazed that a single hue can produce so many effects in different shades and textures, and consequently our “Pink Lip Colors We Must Purchase Immediately” list is growing faster than even the most dedicated makeup junkie can keep up with it. So without further ado we present you with this week’s Instagram Insta-glam: our top pink lip picks of the week and all the products you will need to get the look at home!
A bold lip looks best when paired with messy hair, strong brows and a slick of black liner to define the eyes.
(NARS Semi Matte Lipstick in 'Funny Face', $24, narscosmetics.com)
A bright pink lip is the perfect opportunity to play with colored accessories!
(Barry M Lip Paint in 'Dolly Pink', $8.18, asos.com)
Pale lips look amazing against darker skin, especially when paired with a bright spring outfit.
(M.A.C Lipstick in 'Snob', $14.50, maccosmetics.com)
Cool-toned pinks look especially great against a summer tan, but be sure to keep the rest of your makeup neutral to let your lips take center stage.
(Illamasqua Lipstick in 'Liv', $22, sephora.com)
Taylor Swift loves her soft pink lip gloss for a reason: it is perfect for pale-skinned blondes!
(Buxom Lips in 'Katie', $18, sephora.com)
M.A.C's lipsticks are famous for a very good reason - they have every shade and texture of pink under the sun.
(M.A.C lipsticks in 'Snob', 'Saint Germain', 'Pink Nouveau' and 'Show Orchid', all $14.50, maccosmetics.com)
Fuchsia lipsticks look great when pressed into the lips like a stain. Not only does it make a bright lipstick a little less intimidating, but it also helps it to last all day!
(M.A.C Lipstick in 'Impassioned', $14.50, maccosmetics.com)
The old myth that redheads can't wear pink has officially been debunked! Darker shades of red looks particularly pretty in darker, raspberry pinks that echo the warm tones in their hair.
(Tarte Lipsurgence Natural Lip Luster in 'Pouty', $24, ulta.com)
If your lips are prone to dryness but you still want to jump on the pink lips bandwagon, try a moisturizing lip butter to keep your lips hydrated
(Korres Lip Butter in 'Quince', $12, sephora.com)
Brunettes look especially stunning in a strong, berry pink lip. We love opaque formulas that give a bold look.
(Tom Ford Lip Color in 'Flamingo', $48, saksfifthavenue.com)