Instagram Insta-glam: Pink Pouts We’re Loving This Week

While some might say our obsession with pink lips is spiralling out of control, we here at Beauty High think it is perfectly justifiable. With nearly every single one of our favorite bloggers, celebrities and models sporting the look at one time or another over the past few months, the inspiration out there is endless and we cannot be blamed for wanting to try practically everything. Lately we’ve been turning to Instagram to see how others are wearing the season’s most in-demand lip color. Obviously this has kept us pretty busy considering that thousands of you are uploading your favorite pinks and how you like to wear them, but seeing the amazing images we’ve come up with we consider it time well spent.

From matte pink-lavender combinations to glossy stains to moisturizing lip butters and glittery lips, each pink look we’ve discovered is better than the next. We’re constantly amazed that a single hue can produce so many effects in different shades and textures, and consequently our “Pink Lip Colors We Must Purchase Immediately” list is growing faster than even the most dedicated makeup junkie can keep up with it. So without further ado we present you with this week’s Instagram Insta-glam: our top pink lip picks of the week and all the products you will need to get the look at home!