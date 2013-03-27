Instagram Insta-glam: Pastel Hair

Thinking about dyeing your hair pink? Going back and forth on whether or not to finally take the plunge and buy purple hair dye? Considering that pastel colors were one of the biggest beauty trends for Spring 2013, both in hair and makeup, it’s safe to say that now’s the time to step out of the box and make a statement with cotton candy pink, lilac and mint green hues in your hair.

If you’re still on the fence and need some inspiration, take a look at what we found on Instagram this week. Every hairstyle from mermaid waves to bobs is rocking pastel colored hair, and we love it so much that our colorists will be hearing from us come Friday. Whether you decide to go for a few streaks, an ombre hair color or to dye the whole monty, let your inner wild side out with the season’s hottest hair trend.