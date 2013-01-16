Instagram Insta-Glam: Orange Pouts

We’ve been seeing a lot of orange lips making the rounds on the red carpet lately (the most memorable pout being Jessica Alba’s at last weekend’s Golden Globes) and since we can’t get the look off of our minds, it’s obviously time to simply get so more inspiration. Whether you’re after a glossy orange or a matte stain, this look works on just about any hair color or skin tone, depending on how dark you go with the hue. The bold lip look is a great one to use if you’re a glasses girl, and can be a fun compliment to light eyes.

Take a look at some of our favorite orange lip looks that we spotted on Instagram this week in the slideshow above, and keep in mind that these ladies all went light on the eye makeup!