Instagram Insta-Glam: Ombre Lips

If you thought ombre was just for hair or nails, think again. The two-tone look is also trending for lips and works great because a darker shade around the lips with a lighter shade in the middle creates the illusion of fuller lips. To make the look natural, use two shades in the same color family and have them gradually fade into each other so it’s subtle. To get the look, use a brush to blend the darker color towards the center then apply the lighter shade in the middle of both lips.

Instagram users are experimenting with the trend, using pink, red, and dark purple colors. Some are even experimenting with blending the colors from top to bottom or bottom to top instead of focusing the lighter shade in the center. Check out the slideshow for some ombre lip inspiration and make sure to send us photos of your ombre lips to @BeautyHigh!