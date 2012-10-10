StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Ombre Hair

Danielle Emig
by
We originally thought ombre hair was going to be a short-lived trend, but we’ve noticed otherwise. From walking the streets of New York to seeing photos of celebrities online, the ombre trend is here to stay for a while more. Now A-listers are taking it to the next level with candy-colored dipped ends, but if you want to keep it natural, use shades close to your natural color and blend them in so it’s a gradual color change.

Users on Instagram are proving that ombre hair is still in for this season too, and we found many users love to wear this style with loose curls. Most opted for a gradual blend to a few shades lighter while others went blonde on the ends. If you’re thinking of trying the trend, take inspiration from these photos!

@makeupsoto's ombre hair looks great with loose curls.

@aj_dale throws her ombre hair into a loose side braid. Cute!

We like @briannamarrone's subtle ombre hair and loose waves.

@jniquejennie's ombre locks end in a gorgeous golden color.

@martenyheim has textured and ombre hair, two things we love!

@sheskraftyyy's subtle ombre blends in well with her natural color.

@smoosh124 shows that ombre can look good even on short lengths.

Can't go wrong with loose curls and ombre like @sweetzz_!

