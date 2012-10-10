Instagram Insta-Glam: Ombre Hair

We originally thought ombre hair was going to be a short-lived trend, but we’ve noticed otherwise. From walking the streets of New York to seeing photos of celebrities online, the ombre trend is here to stay for a while more. Now A-listers are taking it to the next level with candy-colored dipped ends, but if you want to keep it natural, use shades close to your natural color and blend them in so it’s a gradual color change.

Users on Instagram are proving that ombre hair is still in for this season too, and we found many users love to wear this style with loose curls. Most opted for a gradual blend to a few shades lighter while others went blonde on the ends. If you’re thinking of trying the trend, take inspiration from these photos!