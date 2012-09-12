StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Nude Lips

Bright lips are fun but a neutral lipstick never goes out of style and looks good on any skin tone. We know the trend isn’t going away any time soon as the runways during New York Fashion week were full of neutral lips and makeup. From true nudes to peachy tones, these shades should be go-to staples to complete any look. Do neutral eyes and bronzed, glowing skin for a fresh face or go wild with dark eyeshadow as these lips won’t make you look too harsh.

Searching Instagram this week we saw a lot of nude lips, mostly paired with smokey eyes for a classic look. Check out the slideshow to see how users are wearing the versatile lipstick that comes in a wide variety of shades!

@ramielemalubay shows her favorite nude lipstick from Rimmel London.

@_nagila knows that a nude lip color always looks great with smokey eyes.

@alinakarin proves that nude lips look great with a big smile.

One of @annwabisabimua's favorite nude lipsticks is in the Kate collection from Rimmel London.

@helloderica's lipstick has a slight peach tone to it which looks great with her complexion.

@henrywilliam's neutral lips complete her whole look.

@jeannaamariee looks classic with her long eyelashes and nude lips.

Pale pink lips on @li_li_bee pair well with her fun eyeshadow.

We're liking @otteraut's blonde waves, nude lips, and glasses.

