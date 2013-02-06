Instagram Insta-glam: Matte Lips

Matte lips are certainly a trend to watch for spring, and we’re really starting to see matte makeup take off on the runway and on real girls. Taking on a more sophisticated feel than a glossy lip, the trend lends itself to a range of shades. Despite whether you’re a coral girl or your look leans more toward the vampy side of things, opting for a matte lip will take your look up a notch.
If you do decide to dip your toes into the world of matte lips, remember to exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate. Nothing ruins a matte look like dry, cracked lips, so take an extra minute to use a sugar scrub and moisturize your pout at night. For a little inspiration on this look, take a peek through the best matte lip Instagrams of the week. From bright pinks to deep wines, we’ve definitely found a few styles we’re dying to try.
Berry lips are a gorgeous, feminine option and we can't get enough of this color on Alwayszondflipside.
We're jealous of both the lip color and sunshine in this picture from Lotstar.
Beautyrage went for an overall vampy look, teaming matte lips with a deep eyeshadow.
Stealingb is getting us excited for spring with a coral lip.
These matte lips from Tr3nds are a great reminder of how important exfoliating is to the look.
Msminisini paired a pink lipstick with a precise cat eye.
A deep wine lip on platinum blonde hair is a striking look, but when done right the result is stunning, like this one from Irenesymakeup.
Amandajoanjay opted for a bold matte lip and dark brows, a look that's not for the faint of heart.
Red lips, dark hair, can't lose. Tiacordero was daring enough to try red matte lips, and it really paid off.