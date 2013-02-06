Instagram Insta-glam: Matte Lips

Matte lips are certainly a trend to watch for spring, and we’re really starting to see matte makeup take off on the runway and on real girls. Taking on a more sophisticated feel than a glossy lip, the trend lends itself to a range of shades. Despite whether you’re a coral girl or your look leans more toward the vampy side of things, opting for a matte lip will take your look up a notch.

If you do decide to dip your toes into the world of matte lips, remember to exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate. Nothing ruins a matte look like dry, cracked lips, so take an extra minute to use a sugar scrub and moisturize your pout at night. For a little inspiration on this look, take a peek through the best matte lip Instagrams of the week. From bright pinks to deep wines, we’ve definitely found a few styles we’re dying to try.