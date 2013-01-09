Instagram Insta-Glam: Mad About Metallics

Metallics seem to be everywhere lately and the beauty world is no exception. For a girl with basic beauty skills, metallics are an ideal way to step up your makeup game with minimal effort required. We love some good metallic nail art, but this week metal-inspired makeup has been popping up all over the place. If you’re seeking a dramatic look for a night out with the girls or a subtle shimmer for a daytime date, metallics should be a consideration.
Take a look at some of the best metallic makeup on Instagram this week. Keep in mind that if you go heavy metal, you should keep the rest of your look relatively calm. If you’re going for an understated shine, amp up the rest of your look with a bold lip. However you wear it, metallic makeup is going to get you some major cool points.
Would you dare to rock a silver metallic lip like latazn?
vesnamua wasn't afraid to go for a metallic eye with bold brows.
vanessamarie_87 paired metallic eyeshadow with a tomato red lip and some serious lashes.
suicidedollleah created a gorgeous smokey eye with metallic shadow. A look like this one is a great go-to for nights out with the girls.
carltonhairmontclair posted this picture from Harper's Bazaar and we're loving the metallic makeup with a fishtail ballerina bun.
Sparkle eye makeup is on trend for spring, and we love the combination with metallic shadow like this from tr3nds.
This metallic bronze look from ladegman can be recreated with Urban Decay's Naked palette.
This multi-colored metal look from tr3nds is stunning.
elody_villa combined glittery browns and gold to create a gorgeous gold smokey look.