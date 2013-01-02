Instagram Insta-Glam: Lush Lashes

One trend that we have picked up on from the runways for the past few seasons has been long, lush lashes – and let’s just say they aren’t going anywhere. An easy way to take your look up a notch (and to help your eyes stand out) is to highlight them with a lush layer of lash (try saying that 10 times fast). So, whether you have to fake it with some faux lashes or simply need a few nice layers of mascara, the ladies above know how to get the look done.

Check out the slideshow to see how Instagram users are either adding faux lashes to their look, or making their lashes the statement point with a bit of added makeup help. Take inspiration from them for your next night out or a jazzed-up daytime look and let us know what the results were!