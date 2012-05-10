Instagram Insta-Glam: Enviable Eyelashes

As much as we love beauty, sometimes we’re lazy and we just want to focus on playing up one specific feature. At the moment, it’s our lashes. Maybe it’s because it’s that time of the year when one million things seem to be happening at once – finals, graduation, work deadlines, you name it – but we’ve been loving the simplicity of keeping the rest of our look minimal and focusing all our attention on making our lashes look as long and luscious as possible. We’ve found it’s the perfect way to look polished with minimal effort!

As our lash obsession has grown, we’ve been noticing a new trend in beauty: what we like to call “lash art.” While we’ve never really considered wearing feathered false lashes or lashes during the day, some of the amazing images we’ve found on Instagram this week have us re-thinking our stance. So if you’re looking for something a little different to try, or if you just want to know how you can make your lashes look their best, click through our slideshow of the best lashes on Instagram this week!