Instagram Insta-Glam: Enviable Eyelashes

As much as we love beauty, sometimes we’re lazy and we just want to focus on playing up one specific feature. At the moment, it’s our lashes. Maybe it’s because it’s that time of the year when one million things seem to be happening at once – finals, graduation, work deadlines, you name it – but we’ve been loving the simplicity of keeping the rest of our look minimal and focusing all our attention on making our lashes look as long and luscious as possible. We’ve found it’s the perfect way to look polished with minimal effort!
As our lash obsession has grown, we’ve been noticing a new trend in beauty: what we like to call “lash art.” While we’ve never really considered wearing feathered false lashes or lashes during the day, some of the amazing images we’ve found on Instagram this week have us re-thinking our stance. So if you’re looking for something a little different to try, or if you just want to know how you can make your lashes look their best, click through our slideshow of the best lashes on Instagram this week!
Feathered or embellished false lashes are an amazing way to add drama if you feel so inclined.
(Illamasqua False Eye Lashes, $12, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: stephanieemc)
Dramatic lashes go perfectly with a bold lip and a minimal face.
(MAC Eyelashes in '21', $15, maccosmetics.com)
(Instagram user: reneetyburczy)
A dense set of false lashes will bulk up your eyelashes so they look super thick.
(Pop Beauty Dressed Up Diva Lashes, $10, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: makeupbyjessika)
Try to apply your false lashes as close to your lash line as possible (tweezers are the key to this!) A slick of liquid liner will help disguise where they meet even further.
(Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in 'Jet Black', $20, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: trannosaurusbby)
Spider-y lashes have been around for a while now. To get the look, apply a mascara that lengthens and adds volume - and apply as many coats as you can! Then comb through to separate the lashes.
(Cover Girl Lash Blast Fusion Mascara in 'Very Black', $9.49, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: viktorianikita)
Bold lashes look lovely if the rest of your look is minimal - think bare skin, nude lips and undone hair. Simply curl your lashes and apply coats of your favorite mascara!
(Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $20, shuuemura-usa.com)
(Instagram user: jadiieh)
Mastered the art of falsies? Try individual lashes on the lower lash line for an extra-dramatic effect.
(Ardell DuraLash Starter Kit, $8.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: gabriella_warnke)
Full, thick lashes are the perfect complement to a smoky eye. Try adding mascara over the top of your false lashes if you want them to be super thick!
(Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Shocking, $30, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: alex623)
When it comes to lashes, we will forever be inspired by Brigitte Bardot-esque looks. Voluminous hair, nude lips, bronzed skin and full lashes are the perfect combination in our books.
(Revlon Grow Luscious Mascara in 'Blackest Black', $7.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: trendychaser)
When it comes to applying false lashes, the tools you use are key. Make sure to use tweezers and professional quality glue to ensure they stay in place all day.
(Duo Adhesive, $8, maccosmetics.com)
(Instagram user: lakhania3)