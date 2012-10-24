StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Impressive Halloween Makeup

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Impressive Halloween Makeup

Danielle Emig
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Impressive Halloween Makeup
8 Start slideshow

Halloween is a week away and makeup lovers everywhere are practicing their best costume makeup looks before the actual night. If you’re still deciding on what to be, these Instagram users should inspire you with their impressive skills. From skeletons to peacocks, these users went all out and got creative with what they had, creating looks that will be sure to win best costume on Halloween night.

We’ve shown you basic costumes you can master with the makeup you probably already own, but some of these might take something extra. See the slideshow for awe-inspiring Halloween makeup from Instagram users!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

The pop art makeup on @brandypdl is so creative!

@lovelylynne's fairy makeup is gorgeous.

@_jayyx3 is planning to be poison ivy for Halloween.

@h0llywoodsundead has the perfect pinup girl makeup.

@jasminkeers did her own version of "Black Swan" makeup.

@katharinez shows that cat makeup can be simple but pretty!

This skeleton makeup on @kjf_makeup is so impressive, we wonder how long it took.

@mishmashash has some fun eyelashes for a peacock costume.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Fall Wedding Makeup Ideas From Pinterest For Any Bride

10 Fall Wedding Makeup Ideas From Pinterest For Any Bride
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share