Instagram Insta-Glam: Old Hollywood Glamour

Once awards season wrapped up and we took a look at the trends that dominated the red carpet, it was painfully obvious that old Hollywood glamour was having a moment. From red lips to side-swept curls to bold eyebrows, these classic looks have become trendy again. Upon noticing the trend, we realized that Instagram had quickly picked up on the look, being flooded with pictures of girls channeling Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth.

We took to our favorite photo sharing site to get a bit of “real girl” inspiration for the old Hollywood glamour look. Take a look through our favorite Instagrams of the week and let us know if you’ll be trying out the old Hollywood glam look at home in the comments below!