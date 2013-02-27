Instagram Insta-Glam: Old Hollywood Glamour

Once awards season wrapped up and we took a look at the trends that dominated the red carpet, it was painfully obvious that old Hollywood glamour was having a moment. From red lips to side-swept curls to bold eyebrows, these classic looks have become trendy again. Upon noticing the trend, we realized that Instagram had quickly picked up on the look, being flooded with pictures of girls channeling Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth.
We took to our favorite photo sharing site to get a bit of “real girl” inspiration for the old Hollywood glamour look. Take a look through our favorite Instagrams of the week and let us know if you’ll be trying out the old Hollywood glam look at home in the comments below!
Tarynterrel knows how to mix a bold red lip with a bright blue top.
Alessiapenzo posted this photo and went a step further than most by using a black and white filter, adding to the old Hollywood glamour feeling.
Faranza_mua is a makeup artist who has this look down pat.
Okay, Stylesertainty, what's the secret to this shiny hair you posted?
What do you think of these classic curls posted by Alandre_salon?
This is the epitome of old Hollywood glam going modern, as posted by Tieraalysia.
