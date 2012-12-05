StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Holiday Makeup Looks

Danielle Emig
If you’re like us, you may have been planning your holiday looks before December even arrived. Glitter, metallics, gold eyeshadow, and red lips have us excited for upcoming holiday parties. While we can’t wait to wear all those gorgeous glittery products, it is important to keep it minimal and classy. There are great ways to add some sparkle to your makeup without looking like you overdosed on glitter.

When we searched Instagram we noticed that others were also incorporating glitter into their holiday looks. Some chose to stick with the basics – black eyeliner and red lips – but they show that the classic look can also work for any holiday party. Need some inspiration? See the slideshow for our picks on the best looks to try this season. Then let us know how you plan to do your makeup for all the holiday events in your planner!

We're envious of @tenipanosian's wavy hair, gorgeous holiday eyes, and nude lips.

@emibeauty created a very glamorous look with smokey eyes and red lips. 

@hairbydao shows us her holiday look and what products she used. 

We love the way @instajaxx incorporated gold glitter into her makeup. It's not too much, but it's perfect for a night out!

@lou1se went for a classic look with red lips and graphic liner.

@msasianbarbie03 got creative with her holiday look and chose a gold smokey eye with winged liner on top and bottom but in different colors. 

We love the glitter eyeshadow and long lashes on @muajensiqueiros.

@thestyledarling shows that even a simple look of thick lashes and liner is great for any holiday party.

