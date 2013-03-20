Instagram Insta-Glam: Head Wraps

Although the weather may not have caught on to the good news just yet, spring has officially arrived according to our calendars. If you haven’t started to embrace the spring beauty and fashion trends already, it’s time to work them into your daily routine. Between bolder brows, vivid lip hues and sleek locks, we’re ready to start mixing up our usual looks with some moe seasonally-appropriate styles. One of the most fun trends that we spotted on the runways for spring were head wraps (and a whole lot of hair accessories) which can easily jazz up any boring hairstyle or second day hair ‘do.
We searched through Instagram to check out how some of the “real” girls were wearing the trend and found that you can wear your head wraps in every which way. From accessorizing top knots to tightly wrapped around your forehead, these wraps will help to update any of your hairstyles. Flip through our slideshow above to check out some of our favorite ways to wear this style and try it out yourself at home!
16caligirl chose stick-straight locks and a fun, brightly patterned head wrap to tied around her forehead.
Ambsxxxxxx decorated her big, messy bun with a black and white polka dotted bow.
Babymamadrama06 also chose a messy bun with a black and white head scarf, but turned her knot from the scarf to the side and side-side swept her bangs.
Cristalterr chose a multi-colored striped and stretchy headband to be the finishing touch on her soft, tousled curls.
Lil_burk chose to mix things up a bit and went for a velour headwrap to contrast her dark, sleek strands.
Ninja8noodles tied her printed head scarf along the front of her hairline but let the knot hang off to one side – a creative look that we love.
Ohhoneyhush complimented her bright red hair with a leopard print head scarf.
Ootd_l0ve shows off a creative "hair tuck" using her red bandana not only as a head band but also as a way to hold back her shorter layers.
Teemandarano shows off her chic head wrap and top knot (paired with a bold lip) to get her through any kind of weather in style.