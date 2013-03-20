Instagram Insta-Glam: Head Wraps

Although the weather may not have caught on to the good news just yet, spring has officially arrived according to our calendars. If you haven’t started to embrace the spring beauty and fashion trends already, it’s time to work them into your daily routine. Between bolder brows, vivid lip hues and sleek locks, we’re ready to start mixing up our usual looks with some moe seasonally-appropriate styles. One of the most fun trends that we spotted on the runways for spring were head wraps (and a whole lot of hair accessories) which can easily jazz up any boring hairstyle or second day hair ‘do.

We searched through Instagram to check out how some of the “real” girls were wearing the trend and found that you can wear your head wraps in every which way. From accessorizing top knots to tightly wrapped around your forehead, these wraps will help to update any of your hairstyles. Flip through our slideshow above to check out some of our favorite ways to wear this style and try it out yourself at home!