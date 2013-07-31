Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Twists

When it comes to new hair ideas, we’re constantly on the hunt for something that will make us look style-savvy and cute in five seconds flat. That’s where hair twists come in: When we saw models walking in the runways the past few seasons with tightly wound hair, we knew we could get down with this trend. Obviously it’s nothing new – we used to try to twist our hair back in middle school, but now that look has taken on a new, mature vibe.

We went to the source – real people – to find inspiration for the style yet again, and searched through countless photos on Instagram to figure out exactly how we need to be twisting our hair out of our faces. Whether you’re trying to hide any remnants of half grown-out fringe, or you simply want to try out a new style for awhile, this look is worth taking for a spin.

