Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Scarves

Danielle Emig
Hair accessories are a great way to update any hairstyle, but that doesn’t mean you have to go out and buy pieces specifically for your hair. Fashion Week showed us that accessories and head scarves are the trend for spring 2013, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait to jump on board the trend. Use thin scarves you already own to wrap around your hair. Whether you’re hiding a bad hair day or just want to add something to your messy bun, hair scarves similar to the ones worn on the runway at Marc Jacobs are cute for any day.

We scoured Instagram to see how users are adding scarves and bandanas to their hair. Some left their hair down but most wore their hair up in buns or ponytails. Tie your favorite scarves into a knot or bow on top of your head or tie it underneath and let the ends hang down over your shoulder.

@lauramiilks paired her bun with a large skull scarf tied in a bow.

@emilywakeling94 paired a messy bun with a cute red scarf. 

@0hjennifer tied a red and blue scarf on top of her wavy ponytail. 

@asdflip looks urban chic with this red scarf and aviators. 

@halcyonix's scarf is subtle but we like how she left it hanging down over her shoulder. 

@kwynnlife's bright yellow scarf is gorgeous with her hairstyle. 

@mizzlilongwe pulls off the turban really well.

@mizzvickay is so cute with this hair scarf tied in her hair. 

