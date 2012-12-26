Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Scarves

Hair accessories are a great way to update any hairstyle, but that doesn’t mean you have to go out and buy pieces specifically for your hair. Fashion Week showed us that accessories and head scarves are the trend for spring 2013, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait to jump on board the trend. Use thin scarves you already own to wrap around your hair. Whether you’re hiding a bad hair day or just want to add something to your messy bun, hair scarves similar to the ones worn on the runway at Marc Jacobs are cute for any day.

We scoured Instagram to see how users are adding scarves and bandanas to their hair. Some left their hair down but most wore their hair up in buns or ponytails. Tie your favorite scarves into a knot or bow on top of your head or tie it underneath and let the ends hang down over your shoulder.