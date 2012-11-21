Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Bows

Whether you want to wear a statement-making bow like Lady Gaga or incorporate a smaller bow into your hairstyle, it’s a cute twist on the typical bun. It’s also a great hairstyle if you’re feeling a little girlie. To create this look, either take all or part of your hair into a ponytail with an elastic band. Create a half ponytail by wrapping the elastic again but don’t pull your hair through all the way, so you end up with a loop. Divide the loop into two smaller loops, and take the remaining ends of your hair over the loops and pin in place to secure the bow. You can pin down the two loops to your head to make it more secure.

Check out the slideshow to see how Instagram users are incorporating the hair bow into their styles!