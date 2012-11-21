StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Bows

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Bows

Danielle Emig
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Bows
8 Start slideshow

Whether you want to wear a statement-making bow like Lady Gaga or incorporate a smaller bow into your hairstyle, it’s a cute twist on the typical bun. It’s also a great hairstyle if you’re feeling a little girlie. To create this look, either take all or part of your hair into a ponytail with an elastic band. Create a half ponytail by wrapping the elastic again but don’t pull your hair through all the way, so you end up with a loop. Divide the loop into two smaller loops, and take the remaining ends of your hair over the loops and pin in place to secure the bow. You can pin down the two loops to your head to make it more secure.

Check out the slideshow to see how Instagram users are incorporating the hair bow into their styles!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

@kgehrer's bow bun is slightly messy, which makes it extra cute.

@_micah_michelle paired her bow bun with a bandana.

@errrn13 did a low bow bun with a braided headband. 

@lockstar_salon shows a cool updo they created with a hair bow.

@miiraaa_'s sister created this half up, half down hairstyle incorporating a cute bow.

This bow bun and french braid on @shami_love97 is so cute.

A low bow bun and braid like this on @zandelionn is not as cutesy as the high bun and can work for an everyday hairstyle.

If you want to go all out, you can always rock a big bow like @katiemaries89.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

What I Want Now: Style Blogger Serena Goh Shares Her Must-Haves For The Season...

What I Want Now: Style Blogger Serena Goh Shares Her Must-Haves For The Season...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share