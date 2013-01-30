Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Accessories

Lately we’ve seen a huge trend towards hair accessories, both on the red carpet and the runway. From little jeweled lizards to complete red carpet updos at the SAG Awards to scarf headbands to refine the messy buns at Marc by Marc Jacobs, we’ve come to realize that we’re going to have to amp up our stock of hair accessories. Although we may be drawn to certain “cute” accessories in the store, learning what to do with the aforementioned accessories isn’t always the easiest task. So, we obviously took to Instagram to gather some inspiration.

We found everything from hair bows to twisted triple bobby pin looks, and about a million other ideas in between. We pulled out a few of our favorite looks that we’ll be imitating soon to share with you. Which hair accessory styles are your favorite?