Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Accessories

Rachel Adler
Lately we’ve seen a huge trend towards hair accessories, both on the red carpet and the runway. From little jeweled lizards to complete red carpet updos at the SAG Awards to scarf headbands to refine the messy buns at Marc by Marc Jacobs, we’ve come to realize that we’re going to have to amp up our stock of hair accessories. Although we may be drawn to certain “cute” accessories in the store, learning what to do with the aforementioned accessories isn’t always the easiest task. So, we obviously took to Instagram to gather some inspiration.

We found everything from hair bows to twisted triple bobby pin looks, and about a million other ideas in between. We pulled out a few of our favorite looks that we’ll be imitating soon to share with you. Which hair accessory styles are your favorite?

kfashionlove threaded a soft hued ribbon through her braid to add a little something to her look. 

asian_kid shows off her love of prints and big hair bows with this shot. 

Danabands shows off her crystal headband giving her updo a bohemian feel. 

hanhun_ added a spiked headband to her sleek hairstyle for a touch of fun. 

J_mo twisted her hair back off of her forehead and used multiple bobby pins for a funky spin.

jhownaccessorie shows off her gold starfish ponytail holder, adding just a simple touch. 

jonquilbrand chose to add a big floral bow to the bottom of her topknot, we're loving the look!

manlimbo chose a bright polka dotted bow for her half-up hairstyle. 

pinkpewter showed off her pink turban headband. 

vannianandez used a gold clip to highlight her sleek ponytail. 

