Instagram Insta-Glam: Grunge Inspired Looks We Love

Ashley Okwuosa
Grunge is all about the drama– bold lips, dark eyes and much, much more. But, grunge can be minimalist too, playing up just one part of your face and keeping everything else natural (which is what we love). We love a bit of ’90s inspired makeup, and there’s something about swiping on your favorite dark lipstick that make’s us feel oh-so-confident.

Instagram has been buzzing with some great grunge looks, that we can’t wait to recreate. Take a look at some of our favorite grunge inspired looks below, and tell us how you’ll be infusing a little grunge into your look!

1 of 9

Find out which '90s inspired looks you should be sporting now.
 

@Kidsmenu got the purple hair memo. We love the resurgence of this punk trend. 

Dark lips and bold brows were a staple in the '90s. @Jessjmua captured the essence of this look. 

We love how @Marakuza's cut frames her face. Her minimal makeup is also an ode to the '90s. 

@Bohemi_gal is giving us punk rock chic. We love her matching lip and eye color. 

It's safe to say that the slicked back, minimalist look isn't going anywhere. @Jenmaimakeup does it perfectly. 

Bleached blonde hair and a dark lip, @Galivond does the grunge glam look so very well. 

We love @Pennold's super smokey eye. It's the perfect grunge look

As if one picture of @Alisonenchanted's burgundy isn't gorgeous enough. 

