StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Graphic Eyeliner

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Graphic Eyeliner

Danielle Emig
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Graphic Eyeliner
8 Start slideshow

Ladies, it’s time to drop your pencils and try your hand at liquid liner this fall, since the big trends are  cat-eye looks and graphic eyeliner. The fall runways featured eyeliner in creative, geometric designs and in bright colors.

If you’re bored of the typical smoky eye, try a more graphic look with thick liner. Or, you can take the cat eye up a notch like the eyes we saw on the runways at Anna Sui and Georgia Armani.

Liquid eyeliner is especially great for creating bold lines and geometric shapes on the lid. Many of these Instagram users show step-by-step ways that they worked with their liquid liner, so you can see exactly what they did. Take a look at some of the snapshots from some of these stylish ladies and get inspired!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

@lindsaytravis pairs thick eyeliner under her eye with dark red lips.

@elizab33thj follows the latest trend with black and white liner.

We love the thick eyeliner on @jennimacmua.

@katerinalondon's eyeliner is creative and while we wouldn't wear it every day, it does look cool.

The graphic liner on @katricemcqueen is subtle but we still like it.

@ladyxdanger created this winged eyeliner on her friend. We like it paired with the pink lips!

@scorpiosydni mixed a smokey eye with graphic liner.

@stephelf did two parallel lines of thick black liner.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Scary Celebrity Beauty Looks

13 Scary Celebrity Beauty Looks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share