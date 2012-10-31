Instagram Insta-Glam: Graphic Eyeliner

Ladies, it’s time to drop your pencils and try your hand at liquid liner this fall, since the big trends are cat-eye looks and graphic eyeliner. The fall runways featured eyeliner in creative, geometric designs and in bright colors.

If you’re bored of the typical smoky eye, try a more graphic look with thick liner. Or, you can take the cat eye up a notch like the eyes we saw on the runways at Anna Sui and Georgia Armani.

Liquid eyeliner is especially great for creating bold lines and geometric shapes on the lid. Many of these Instagram users show step-by-step ways that they worked with their liquid liner, so you can see exactly what they did. Take a look at some of the snapshots from some of these stylish ladies and get inspired!