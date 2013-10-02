Instagram Insta-Glam: Gorgeous in Glasses

Time and time again, we hear girls saying that they don’t know how to wear makeup while they’re wearing glasses. Frames may make things a bit tricky, but there’s no reason why you can’t look gorgeous in glasses. Between a cat eye, a red lip, a blow out and beach waves, the options for ladies with lenses are endless.

To get some inspiration for those of you who may be discouraged, we took to Instagram and found some girls who really know how to wear their glasses! Take a look at some of our favorites above, and tell us how you like to wear your makeup with glasses in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

10 Ways to Look Gorgeous in Glasses

How to Get Gorgeous Makeup, Even With Glasses

The Best Makeup to Wear With Your “Nerd” Glasses