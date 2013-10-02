Instagram Insta-Glam: Gorgeous in Glasses

Time and time again, we hear girls saying that they don’t know how to wear makeup while they’re wearing glasses. Frames may make things a bit tricky, but there’s no reason why you can’t look gorgeous in glasses. Between a cat eye, a red lip, a blow out and beach waves, the options for ladies with lenses are endless.
To get some inspiration for those of you who may be discouraged, we took to Instagram and found some girls who really know how to wear their glasses! Take a look at some of our favorites above, and tell us how you like to wear your makeup with glasses in the comments below!
These bespecktacled beauties are some of our favorites from Instagram!
@Julespms went for bold brows and a soft pink lip to give her glasses a dose of beauty.
@Elinesmiles goes for a casual look, keeping her hair away from her face and swiping on just a bit of mascara.
@Iszejkot's shiny auburn curls go beautifully with her lip gloss and glasses.
@Mariaparys went for a blow out and eyeliner to finish off her glasses look.
@Silviawellborn knows that to make her eyes stand out behind glasses, nothing works better than black mascara and eyeliner.
@Thestylysst opts for just kissed lip gloss and oversized glasses, keeping the look fresh and modern.
@Viri_ga paired her bold red glasses with bangs, and we love the look!
@Yodizzle wears her glasses with pink lip gloss and ombre hair, a winning combination.
We love how the bottom half of @Madmogo's glasses match her blonde hair.