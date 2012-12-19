Instagram Insta-Glam: Glitter Eyeliner

What better reason to bring out all your glitter makeup than the holidays? Who cares how old you are, glitter is probably the most fun makeup you can wear. Even if you’re not into applying it all over (you really shouldn’t) there are still ways to wear it and look sophisticated and chic. You can add a touch of sparkle with glitter liner in any color, but we especially love gold and silver for holiday parties. It’s a great way to update any classic cat eye by adding it on top of the black and in the corner of your eyes.

Check out the slideshow to see how Instagram users are adding glitter liner to their beauty look. Take inspiration from them and add a little or a lot for a look that’s perfect for any holiday party. If you’re feeling extra bold choose a liner in a bold color like blue or purple and swipe it across your upper lids as you would with any black liner.