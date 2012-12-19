StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Glitter Eyeliner

Danielle Emig
by
What better reason to bring out all your glitter makeup than the holidays? Who cares how old you are, glitter is probably the most fun makeup you can wear. Even if you’re not into applying it all over (you really shouldn’t) there are still ways to wear it and look sophisticated and chic. You can add a touch of sparkle with glitter liner in any color, but we especially love gold and silver for holiday parties. It’s a great way to update any classic cat eye by adding it on top of the black and in the corner of your eyes.

Check out the slideshow to see how Instagram users are adding glitter liner to their beauty look. Take inspiration from them and add a little or a lot for a look that’s perfect for any holiday party. If you’re feeling extra bold choose a liner in a bold color like blue or purple and swipe it across your upper lids as you would with any black liner.

Everything about @misss_lysss is perfect: her classic cat eye with subtle glitter, her hair color, and her great smile.

@karinayvettestyle shows how you can add a touch of sparkle to dark smokey eyes. 

@even_ah did thick lines of silver glitter on her upper lashes.

This blue and gold glitter liner on @iqueenangle is absolutely gorgeous. 

@makeupby__dee did a smokey eye with a touch of gold glitter line on her upper lids and in the corner of her eyes. 

@missfloyd updated her classic cat eye with a touch of gold glitter. 

@blkdymn used a touch of blue and grey glitter liner on her upper and lower lash lines.

@olddirtmcgirt made her dark makeup not so boring with gold glitter liner on her upper lids. 

@redhotsx switched up her usual black liner for glittery black liner.

@susiemoralesmakeup created winged liner with blue glitter and we like it paired with the pink lips!

