What's hot
Augusta Falletta
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Get On Some Neon
Between street style bloggers and our weekly #NailCall posts, the neon trend seems to be popping up everywhere lately and we just can’t get enough. When a color scheme seems to be the must-have look, the beauty world jumps right into the trend. From hair to makeup to nails, incorporating neon into your daily look is sure to brighten up any style.

This week’s Instagram Insta-Glam is filled with all things neon, from glow in the dark nail polish to bright orange hair. Adding a touch of neon as an accessory is an easy update to make to an otherwise boring style (think of a black manicure with one bright orange accent nail). We’re using these neon pictures as inspiration for brightening up our beauty routine. Buying a neon pink lipstick is much easier and less expensive than purchasing the latest dress in a fluorescent fuchsia, so go ahead and try on the neon trend.

Flip through the slideshow and tell us how you’ll try the neon trend in the comment section below. 

1 of 10

Our next nail wrap is going to be this pink houndstooth pattern from @perfectpost

A lip color previously reserved for Nicki Minaj is popping up everywhere, like on the Instagram of @fashionfeeds

@raeana's neon orange nails make such a statement that nail art isn't necessary. 

Would you do a glow in the dark neon nail like @inandout123?

This neon pink eyeshadow on @givetheoddballsachance packs a punch. 

How cute is this neon rainbow manicure from @joeyzoeychloe?

Besides the neon coral color, check out the tiny heart in between the lips from @fashi0n_l0vers

Aviators are a perfect complement to this neon color from @color_innc

Would you try neon eyeliner like @o_rose

Neon hair is a bold look, but it looks super cool on @alternativehair

