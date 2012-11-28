Instagram Insta-Glam: Fishtail Braids

A fishtail braid is simple, chic, and update on the regular braid, and is a great way to get your hair out of your face besides the top knot. What’s great about the fishtail is it’s so versatile: you can make it messy and undone for a cute daytime hairstyle, or twist it into an updo for nighttime. Or try the fishtail ponytail like Blake Lively and rock the mermaid hairstyle.

We searched Instagram to see how users are wearing the fishtail braid. See the slideshow for our favorites and get some inspiration for your next braid. So grab your girlfriend, have a braiding party, and get creative with this cute hairstyle!