Instagram Insta-Glam: Fishtail Braids

Danielle Emig
by
A fishtail braid is simple, chic, and update on the regular braid, and is a great way to get your hair out of your face besides the top knot. What’s great about the fishtail is it’s so versatile: you can make it messy and undone for a cute daytime hairstyle, or twist it into an updo for nighttime. Or try the fishtail ponytail like Blake Lively and rock the mermaid hairstyle.

We searched Instagram to see how users are wearing the fishtail braid. See the slideshow for our favorites and get some inspiration for your next braid. So grab your girlfriend, have a braiding party, and get creative with this cute hairstyle!

@roxieleah braided her thick hair starting from the top of her head and going all the way down.

@nanaqiana's long hair looks good pulled back into a fishtail braid. 

@lauraenius keeps her fishtail braid messy and to the side. Cute!

@breasha_charice has a thick fishtail braided ponytail. 

We love @lenadygrace's French braid and fishtail braided bun.

@shaellis13 knows a fishtail braid can be a great way to pull hair back for studying.

This long fishtail braided pony on @vanuatulove is intense!

@xmaartjemeijers created a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a fishtail braid. 

