Instagram Insta-Glam: Fabulous Faux Bobs

If you want to try a shorter hairstyle without actually chopping off your long locks, try a faux bob. It can easily be created by pinning your textured hair underneath with plenty of bobby pins, and is super cute with loose curly strands left out to frame your face. You don’t have to be going to a 1920s flapper party to wear this hairstyle – it’s chic for weddings or for the holidays.

Check out the slideshow above to see how Instagram users are wearing the faux bob. Many of them have medium-length hair that was curled and then pinned underneath. Create vintage-inspired curls for a classic look or do loose, slightly wild curls for a more modern bob. Take inspiration from these users if you’re looking for a new hairstyle to try!