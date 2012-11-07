Instagram Insta-Glam: Fabulous Faux Bobs

StyleCaster
Danielle Emig
by
If you want to try a shorter hairstyle without actually chopping off your long locks, try a faux bob. It can easily be created by pinning your textured hair underneath with plenty of bobby pins, and is super cute with loose curly strands left out to frame your face. You don’t have to be going to a 1920s flapper party to wear this hairstyle – it’s chic for weddings or for the holidays.

Check out the slideshow above to see how Instagram users are wearing the faux bob. Many of them have medium-length hair that was curled and then pinned underneath. Create vintage-inspired curls for a classic look or do loose, slightly wild curls for a more modern bob. Take inspiration from these users if you’re looking for a new hairstyle to try!

@briana_stylist  did this faux bob to be a flapper for Halloween.

@_jess_b_hair did a curly faux bob and we like that it's slightly messy.

@carltonhaircencity created this cute bridal updo by pinning the long hair underneath.

@eduardogranados1 gave his friend a faux bob and we like how it's longer in the front with curls hanging around the face.

We like the loose strands hanging out on @emtrannn.

@kinseypeters went vintage with this faux bob.

@marcostefanoinc shows that even redheads look good with faux bobs.

@owismoli also created this faux bob for Halloween.

@rachelsrad created this bridal style with vintage inspired curls.

@vanessalpowell knows a smile always looks good with a great hairstyle.

