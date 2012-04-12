Instagram Insta-Glam: Eye Liner Looks To Try This Week

We here at Beauty High obviously love every gorgeous picture that we can get our hands (our eyes) on. This is clearly why we’re addicted to Instagram — we love being able to share every aspect of our lives in an attractively-framed and artistically-blurred medium and the iPhone app has quickly become one of our go-tos for beauty inspiration. From celebrities like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift to fashion insiders and impossibly cool girls with enviable street style signing up for an account, Instagram allows us to delve even further into the lives of the style-setters we can’t get enough of. We readily admit to spending a somewhat unhealthy amount of time scrolling through the images of the beauty trends Instagram-ers are loving, and being inspired by how people on the street are interpreting them in light of their own makeup aesthetic.
With this in mind, we are excited to bring you the first in a series of round-ups of the best of Instagram beauty. Each Thursday we will scour the most popular tags and users to compile a hit-list of images in a particular category of beauty. First up, we bring you ten of the greatest eyeliner images that we have been obsessing over this week. From sophisticated cat-eyes to ’60s geometric liner and pops of pastel color, eyeliner in its many forms was all over the Spring/Summer ’12 runways and we simply can’t get enough of the creative interpretations trending on Instagram.
A felt-tip liquid liner with a fine point makes creating a polished cat-eye simple.
(Instagram user: seymourguitana)
(Yves Saint Laurent Eyeliner Effet Faux Cils Shocking Bold Felt-Tip Eyeliner Pen in '01 Black', $32, sephora.com)
To achieve this look, grab a small angled brush and your favorite blackest-black gel liner to create a subtle flick. Don't forget to line a third of the lower lash line to create added drama!
(Instagram user: helenefb)
(Clinique Brush-On Cream Liner in 'True Black', $15, sephora.com)
A pop of color on the waterline and tearduct adds interest to an otherwise classic liner look.
(Instagram user: sarabararocks2717)
(Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in 'Turquoise', $18, sephora.com)
Taking your liner under your lower lash line helps create a 1960s effect and adds definition to your lashes. Clean up your line with a Q-tip and some makeup remover to ensure precision!
(Instagram user: hewy)
(L'Oreal Lineur Intense Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner in 'Carbon Black', $8.49, ulta.com)
Classic black liner looks great with a smoky eye. Take the liner all the way around your eye for a more intense effect.
(Instagram user: makeupandhairbymaria)
(Rimmel London Exaggerate Full Colour Eye Definer in 'Noir 261', $5.79, ulta.com)
Blue eyeliner is everywhere this season and looks particularly pretty when paired with a pink lid color. If you don't have a blue liner handy, grab your favorite blue shadow, wet your brush and voila!
(Instagram user: bumblebee5296)
(Stila Eye Shadow in 'Poppy', $18, sephora.com)
White eyeliner on your waterline looks fab when combined with pretty pastel spring eyeshadows!
(Instagram user: rockinglamour)
(M.A.C Eye Kohl in 'Fascinating', $15, maccosmetics.com)
Don't be afraid to experiment with with different colors in the same eye look - just keep them complementary and remember to blend, blend, blend!
(Instagram user: foreveryoung00021)
(Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in 'Lust', $19, sephora.com)
The classic black flick looks great with a neutral face. Keep your skin dewy, your lips nude and your hair tousled for a polished yet effortless look.
(Instagram user: entusiams)
(Napoleon Perdis Neo Noir Liquid Liner, $20, ulta.com)
While perhaps not for beginners, a rainbow eyeliner effect is a fun way to play with colors. We may not suggest using ALL of the colors of the rainbow, but try blending two together for a playful look. (Instagram user: yaelbellekremer_yfd)
(M.A.C Pigment in 'Fuchsia', $20, maccosmetics.com)