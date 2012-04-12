Instagram Insta-Glam: Eye Liner Looks To Try This Week

We here at Beauty High obviously love every gorgeous picture that we can get our hands (our eyes) on. This is clearly why we’re addicted to Instagram — we love being able to share every aspect of our lives in an attractively-framed and artistically-blurred medium and the iPhone app has quickly become one of our go-tos for beauty inspiration. From celebrities like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift to fashion insiders and impossibly cool girls with enviable street style signing up for an account, Instagram allows us to delve even further into the lives of the style-setters we can’t get enough of. We readily admit to spending a somewhat unhealthy amount of time scrolling through the images of the beauty trends Instagram-ers are loving, and being inspired by how people on the street are interpreting them in light of their own makeup aesthetic.

With this in mind, we are excited to bring you the first in a series of round-ups of the best of Instagram beauty. Each Thursday we will scour the most popular tags and users to compile a hit-list of images in a particular category of beauty. First up, we bring you ten of the greatest eyeliner images that we have been obsessing over this week. From sophisticated cat-eyes to ’60s geometric liner and pops of pastel color, eyeliner in its many forms was all over the Spring/Summer ’12 runways and we simply can’t get enough of the creative interpretations trending on Instagram.