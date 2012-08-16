Instagram Insta-glam: Intricate Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyles

Half-up, half-down hairstyles capture the best of both worlds. This hairstyle allows you to pull hair up into intricate styles all while leaving some loose hair to frame the look. Favored among young Hollywood starlets, half-up, half-down hair ‘dos can go from casual settings to elegant affairs. This versatile style has been seen on a number of celebrities and can be played around with on all hair types. Whether styled on natural tresses or treated hair, a half-up, half-down hairstyle can be a perfect fit for your next outing.

We explored Instagram and complied a list of interesting takes on this classic style. From cascading curls to braids and everything in between, hair savvy Instagram users were seen displaying their versions of this hairstyle.

Check out the sildeshow above and let us know how you would sport this style.