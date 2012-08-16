Instagram Insta-glam: Intricate Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyles

StyleCaster
Amna Anwar
Half-up, half-down hairstyles capture the best of both worlds. This hairstyle allows you to pull hair up into intricate styles all while leaving some loose hair to frame the look. Favored among young Hollywood starlets, half-up, half-down hair ‘dos can go from casual settings to elegant affairs. This versatile style has been seen on a number of celebrities and can be played around with on all hair types. Whether styled on natural tresses or treated hair, a half-up, half-down hairstyle can be a perfect fit for your next outing.

We explored Instagram and complied a list of interesting takes on this classic style. From cascading curls to braids and everything in between, hair savvy Instagram users were seen displaying their versions of this hairstyle.

Check out the sildeshow above and let us know how you would sport this style.

oh_darling_ dresses up her half-up, half-down with a braid and some floral hair pins.

katpark makes her hair 'do fancy with a sparkly headband.

rebeccahelen2 styles her half-up, half-down look with detailed knots atop a base of flowing curls.

Along with defined curls, hairbymelody adds height to her elegant half up, half down hair 'do

nicolehillis freshens up a classic look with a fishtail braid.

Who doesn't love a good hair bow? This exciting element makes lizzyburr's hairstyle pop.

Beach waves add some fun to alyssa_sleadd's girly half up, half down hairdo

Perfect for a stylish night out, jour_dan's curly creation is full of personality.

__living_life_ creatively joined two French braids to make this hairstyle.

For a clean and simple look, lauralee11 pulled her braided style into a small knotted bun.

