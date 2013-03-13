Instagram Insta-Glam: Emerald Eyes

With emerald being announced the color of the year by Pantone, many of us have been inspired to try this bold hue on our nails, eyes and in various accessories. Although the color is clearly gorgeous, it isn’t the easiest shade to pull off, and definitely requires some extra practice. With St. Patrick’s Day coming up this weekend (and an extra excuse to wear green, if you needed it) it’s clearly time to start trying out some emerald looks, if you haven’t already.

For this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam, we found some of the best green cat eyes and multi-dimensional smokey eyes that we could to inspire you to get creative with the trendiest shade of the year. Whether you want to go all out and try an emerald smokey eye or slowly work green into your look with just a dash of liner, flip through the slideshow above to see how green can work for you.