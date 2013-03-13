Instagram Insta-Glam: Emerald Eyes

With emerald being announced the color of the year by Pantone, many of us have been inspired to try this bold hue on our nails, eyes and in various accessories. Although the color is clearly gorgeous, it isn’t the easiest shade to pull off, and definitely requires some extra practice. With St. Patrick’s Day coming up this weekend (and an extra excuse to wear green, if you needed it) it’s clearly time to start trying out some emerald looks, if you haven’t already.
For this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam, we found some of the best green cat eyes and multi-dimensional smokey eyes that we could to inspire you to get creative with the trendiest shade of the year. Whether you want to go all out and try an emerald smokey eye or slowly work green into your look with just a dash of liner, flip through the slideshow above to see how green can work for you.
Amberfashionavenue shows off her emerald green lids with striking black lashes and a flick of liquid liner.
Beautybyandriana chose to jazz up her white shirt with a streak of emerald liner (and an emerald manicure)!
Brittany_nicole_mua shows off her dewy and highlighted skin paired with a major sparkly emerald green cat eye.
Cherrycyanide17 chose to highlight her red hair by lining underneath her lash line with bright green liner.
Davised chose a matte emerald green liner to bring some life into her makeup look, using one of Sephora's Pantone collection liners.
Heyimtiana showed off her multi-dimensional emerald smokey eye complete with a soft pink lip.
Jleezyy2 chose to pair her fun, textured curls with a perfectly lined emerald green cat eye.
Kana_makeupartist added dimension to her eye by lining the crease and then creating a parallel emerald green line underneath the lash line (but never connecting the two).
Katherine0818 blended a soft emerald green shadow along her lids with a combination of Urban Decay and Maybelline's Color Tattoo shadows.
Vicky217beauty used Make Up For Ever's Aqua Liner to create an extremely defined emerald cat eye.