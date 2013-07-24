Instagram Insta-Glam: Dewy Skin

During the hot summer months, it is almost impossible to keep your skin matte. So instead of layering on the powder, why not aim for glowing, dewy skin? Simply add some highlighter to your cheekbones, brow bones and cupids bow for a face that will light up any room.
To show you some examples of our favorite summer skin, we took to the ladies of Instagram to show how to do dewy. Click through the slideshow above for some bright and luminous makeup ideas for you to recreate.
Dewy skin is perfect for summertime.
We love this combination of dewy skin, loose waves and glossy lips.
Image via _trinamarie_
Show off your glowing skin AND stay cool by slicking back your hair.
Image via Designbyallit
Apply some black liner to your upper lash line for some added glamour.
Image via elizabethchang_mua
Pair a bronze smokey eye with highlighted skin for an instant summer glow.
Image via jadeywadey180
Ponytail, mascara, lip balm and dewy skin = easy summer beauty.
Image via kateydenno
Add some bronze to your eyes and skin for a perfect nighttime look.
Image via katiejanehughes
Don't cover up those freckles, let them shine through!
Image via kelseymulamakeup
We love this cute cat-eye and collar combination for summer.
Image via marshymo
Keep it simple with barely there makeup and a chic updo.
Image via r3keates
Add a pop of color to your dewy palette with some bold lips or bright shadow.
Image via xojayy
