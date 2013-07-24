Instagram Insta-Glam: Dewy Skin

During the hot summer months, it is almost impossible to keep your skin matte. So instead of layering on the powder, why not aim for glowing, dewy skin? Simply add some highlighter to your cheekbones, brow bones and cupids bow for a face that will light up any room.

To show you some examples of our favorite summer skin, we took to the ladies of Instagram to show how to do dewy. Click through the slideshow above for some bright and luminous makeup ideas for you to recreate.

