StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Dewy Skin

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Dewy Skin

Molly Carroll
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Dewy Skin
11 Start slideshow

During the hot summer months, it is almost impossible to keep your skin matte. So instead of layering on the powder, why not aim for glowing, dewy skin? Simply add some highlighter to your cheekbones, brow bones and cupids bow for a face that will light up any room.

To show you some examples of our favorite summer skin, we took to the ladies of Instagram to show how to do dewy. Click through the slideshow above for some bright and luminous makeup ideas for you to recreate.

More From Beauty High: 
10 Beauty Myths We All Fall For
Mistakes to Avoid When Self-Tanning
8 Home Remedies For Acne

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

Dewy skin is perfect for summertime.

We love this combination of dewy skin, loose waves and glossy lips.

Image via _trinamarie_

Photo: Instagram

Show off your glowing skin AND stay cool by slicking back your hair.

Image via Designbyallit

Photo: Instagram

Apply some black liner to your upper lash line for some added glamour.

Image via elizabethchang_mua

Photo: Instagram

Pair a bronze smokey eye with highlighted skin for an instant summer glow.

Image via jadeywadey180

Photo: Instagram

Ponytail, mascara, lip balm and dewy skin = easy summer beauty.

Image via kateydenno

Photo: Instagram

Add some bronze to your eyes and skin for a perfect nighttime look.

Image via katiejanehughes

Photo: Instagram

Don't cover up those freckles, let them shine through!

Image via kelseymulamakeup

Photo: Instagram

We love this cute cat-eye and collar combination for summer.

Image via marshymo

Photo: Instagram

Keep it simple with barely there makeup and a chic updo.

Image via r3keates

Photo: Instagram

Add a pop of color to your dewy palette with some bold lips or bright shadow.

Image via xojayy

Photo: Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5 Great Makeup Removers for Sensitive Skin

5 Great Makeup Removers for Sensitive Skin
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share