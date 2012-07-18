StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Deep Wine Colored Lips

Augusta Falletta
by
Instagram quickly became our source of influential beauty, and lately we’ve been finding ourselves using the popular app for beauty inspiration almost every day. In fact, the daily act of checking Instagram for a new look before doing our own hair and makeup has become a natural part of the morning routine.

This week, the look we’re loving is deep wine colored lips. Seen everywhere on the designer runways for fall and now seen everywhere on Instagram, extra dark lips are a great reason to be puckering up everywhere. Whether the look is glossy, matte or stained, when done right, it’s a great way to show off your dark side. Pair these lips with bare eyes or with bold brows for a look that is sure to deliver.

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which dark lipstick you’re about to swipe on in the comment section below.

This lip and nail combination from @Kelsey_Lianne is to die for. 

@Bluesunn's deep wine lips look even better in the natural sunlight. 

@Megan099 looks gorgeous with dark locks, bold brows, and a dark lip. 

How cute is this leopard headwrap that @Kitschheaven paired with her lipstick? 

@Edenunicorn puts John Lennon-like RayBans with her dark lips. 

@KayleighMoss has a great contrast with her blonde hair and deep lipstick. 

This lip by @slobhandrew is more concentrated towards the middle, and we love the gloss. 

@Anacruzmakeup shows that a deep wine lip isn't for the faint of heart. 

We're loving this look put together by @kikalocchi

@lzr_firstlady shows us how to rock a deep pout with red hair. 

