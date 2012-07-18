Instagram Insta-Glam: Deep Wine Colored Lips

Instagram quickly became our source of influential beauty, and lately we’ve been finding ourselves using the popular app for beauty inspiration almost every day. In fact, the daily act of checking Instagram for a new look before doing our own hair and makeup has become a natural part of the morning routine.

This week, the look we’re loving is deep wine colored lips. Seen everywhere on the designer runways for fall and now seen everywhere on Instagram, extra dark lips are a great reason to be puckering up everywhere. Whether the look is glossy, matte or stained, when done right, it’s a great way to show off your dark side. Pair these lips with bare eyes or with bold brows for a look that is sure to deliver.

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which dark lipstick you’re about to swipe on in the comment section below.