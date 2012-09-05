StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Deep Side Parts

Danielle Emig
by
While hair parted in the middle is a great way to frame your face, try a deep side part for voluminous hair that screams glamour. Changing up where you part your hair is one of the easiest ways to change up your hairstyle and create a whole new look. It’s instant sophistication as it opens up your face and allows you to show off earrings while a middle part tends to leave strands hanging close to your eyes. Wear your hair down or update your bun with a side part.

A lot of Instagram users were sporting the deep side part and many upped the glamour with red lips. Hair stylists usually suggest parting your hair at the upmost part of your eyebrow but at this fall’s runway shows models wore the deepest of side parts so forget the rules and get creative!

@thestyledepartment shows off her earrings with a deep side part and red lips.

@queenvictor shows off an extreme side part.

@marleemorrison appears to be happy with her healthy hair and side part.

@ilovegerardo0 has a polished look with her sleek hair parted on the side and red lips.

Flowing hair parted to the side and a smile look great on @mariareeree.

This side part makes @ameliamolle's hair look extra voluminous.

Red lips and ombre hair look great with a side part on @livtamkee.

@leeannatay looks great with a side braid with her hair parted on the opposite side.

We're liking the messy hair parted on the side on @carlydnae.

