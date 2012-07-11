StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: We Dare You to Try These Ponytails

Augusta Falletta
In the last few weeks of unbearable heat, we’ve been dying to keep our hair off of our necks. Lately, ponytails have been our go-to choice for hairstyles that can hold up in the heat, but a plain pony can get played out pretty quickly. Sure, a headband or funky clip can jazz things up a bit, but sometimes your best hair accessory is what you can actually do with your hair.

This week’s Instagram Insta-Glam is chock-full of ponytail inspiration sure to keep us looking cute and staying cool. From braids to flowers to loose waves, there’s no shortage of new ways to style your pony. We’re loving the braid and ponytail combination lately, giving an old style an updated look for no money – that’s what we call a win, win.

Whether you’re just looking for a fresh look or you need inspiration for an event this weekend, flip through the slideshow for some seriously pretty ponies.

Flowers brighten up any hairdo, especially this ponytail from clalara

Would you try this hair bow in your ponytail? We're in love with this look from dashofbeauty

This simple braid and ponytail combo from dashofbeauty is great for weekend shopping. 

The braid underneath the ponytail is such an unexpected surprise, like this one from hedvigsjo.

We love this loose side ponytail from foreva_fashion1.

A bow is adorable and timeless in a high pony, like this one from tiapiaa

This ladder braid ponytail from itsallhere is not for the faint of heart. 

The simplicity of this curled ponytail from for_all_the_hair_lovers is perfect for any day of the week. 

This braid and ponytail pair from ashleyklinkowitz is simple enough for the least talented hair person, but still gives a great effect. 

This undone, yet done look from privehair is just what every girl needs in the summer. 

