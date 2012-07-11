Instagram Insta-Glam: We Dare You to Try These Ponytails

In the last few weeks of unbearable heat, we’ve been dying to keep our hair off of our necks. Lately, ponytails have been our go-to choice for hairstyles that can hold up in the heat, but a plain pony can get played out pretty quickly. Sure, a headband or funky clip can jazz things up a bit, but sometimes your best hair accessory is what you can actually do with your hair.

This week’s Instagram Insta-Glam is chock-full of ponytail inspiration sure to keep us looking cute and staying cool. From braids to flowers to loose waves, there’s no shortage of new ways to style your pony. We’re loving the braid and ponytail combination lately, giving an old style an updated look for no money – that’s what we call a win, win.

Whether you’re just looking for a fresh look or you need inspiration for an event this weekend, flip through the slideshow for some seriously pretty ponies.