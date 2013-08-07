Instagram Insta-Glam: Coral Lips

Lipstick is one of our favorite beauty go-to’s, simply because we can toss it in our bag and change up our entire look mid-day. Or, even better, if you’re rushing from your day look to your night look, you can simply go from light to dark and you’re ready for a night out on the town. Who could say no to that? Since we’re in the midst of some gorgeous summer weather, we’re currently lusting after coral lips – the perfect addition to your beach waves and sunglasses.
We’ve scoured Instagram for some fabulous inspiration from real life beauties, and we weren’t disappointed. Above you’ll find matte corals and glossy corals paired with everything from flushed cheeks to fishtail braids. Let us know if you’ll be trying out the look in the comments below!
We're crushing on coral lips.
@Emmacharlotteh completes her fishtail braid with a gorgeous matte coral lip.
@Accidentaldiva shows off her coral glossy lips (and mega-high top knot) with a kissy face.
@Juniper_rose_ kicks her flawless skin and dusted lashes up a notch with matte coral lips, making her blue eyes pop.
@Letayylovelayy shows off her coral pout, bold brows and lush lashes – we're fans!
@Madmadame pulls off a silver smokey eye, tousled waves and a coral pout (that seems to perfectly match her outfit)!
@Meaggs720 chose to complete her makeup look with long, flirty lashes and coral lipstick.
@Megankilpatrick went for a loosely tousled top knot, perfectly groomed brows and a matte coral lip.
@Paigejoburns chose to compliment her sock bun with flushed cheeks, bold brows and coral lipstick.
@Steffi_frank8 shows off her long, sleek hair, summer shades and coral lip – the perfect beauty look for the warm weather.
@Zoehelenax chose to line her eyes with a black kohl liner and finish the look with a coral lipstick, to really make her baby blues pop.