Instagram Insta-Glam: Coral Lips

Lipstick is one of our favorite beauty go-to’s, simply because we can toss it in our bag and change up our entire look mid-day. Or, even better, if you’re rushing from your day look to your night look, you can simply go from light to dark and you’re ready for a night out on the town. Who could say no to that? Since we’re in the midst of some gorgeous summer weather, we’re currently lusting after coral lips – the perfect addition to your beach waves and sunglasses.

We’ve scoured Instagram for some fabulous inspiration from real life beauties, and we weren’t disappointed. Above you’ll find matte corals and glossy corals paired with everything from flushed cheeks to fishtail braids. Let us know if you’ll be trying out the look in the comments below!

