Instagram Insta-Glam: Contouring Worthy of a Kardashian

Ever since Kim Kardashian posted a picture of herself in midst of getting her makeup done with highlighting and contouring cosmetics, everyone’s been scrambling to learn the technique the mom-to-be uses. From popular Pins to video tutorials on the skill, makeup obsessed ladies everywhere have been trying to perfect the concept of contouring. Regardless of whether you go for a dramatic nighttime look or a casual daytime style, contouring helps to sculpt your face, bring out your cheekbones and enhance your eyes.
We took to Instagram for some contouring inspiration and were pleasantly surprised to find that ladies everywhere have really honed in on their contouring skills. Take a look at some of our favorite looks of the makeup trend and let us know if you’d be bold enough to try contouring in the comments below!
Kalilove knows that contoured cheeks go well with a smokey eye, a la Kim Kardashian.
Themodmethod's contouring really brings out the round apples of her cheeks, and she downplays the rest of her look with mascara and a nude lip.
Lindsaysue stuns with "just bitten" lip color, dark brows and contoured cheeks.
_Alana_waldo is a brunette beauty with dark brown locks and highlighted cheekbones.
Alxgabrielle topped off her look with a dramatic, graphic eye.
Bjutiholicarka's contouring is the ideal accessory for a pixie haircut, making the most bare part of her face really stand out.
Katherinebatti went for a casual contoured look, leaving the rest of her look very natural and unfussy.
Defemmemundus proves that a smokey eye and a slick ponytail go hand in hand with contouring.
Preetigmakeup's clean, natural makeup is the ideal way to contour every day.
