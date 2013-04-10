StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Liners

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Liners

Rachel Adler
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Liners
10 Start slideshow

Whether you are going to be hanging out at a music festival or simply firing up the BBQ now that the warm weather is upon us, it’s time to whip out your bright makeup. You may be wanting to go a bit au naturale on your foundation and skin products, but this is the time of year for a great bright lip stain, bold swipe of eyeshadow or playful colored liner. Basically, if you’re going to be hanging out in the warm temps all day, you’ll want to be able to rely on the fact that you still have a pop of color somewhere on your face.

We’re not the only ones who love a great bright hue, as we found plenty of “real girls” showing off their love of colored liners on Instagram this week. From purples and blues to green and yellow, you can basically do no wrong with a liner. If you’re a bit shy when it comes to color, try it out on your bottom lash line first, for just a small hint of color before really committing and circling your entire eye. Scroll through the images above and let us know if you’ll be trying out the look in the comments below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

The playful combination of a green liner and pink lip on honeibfly is obviously a must for the warmer weather.

Ang3liqu3_tahay's striking teal liner on the lower lash line is a great way to pull off a colorful liner for day.

Ashleykochummen chose a pretty, pastel purple with minimal mascara for a light, springtime look.

Jazzymaenaye went for purple liner on the bottom lash line and amped up lashes with a thick line of black lashes on the top for a gorgeous, statement-making look.

Jess_sica chose to contrast her blue hair with teal liner – we're loving the brights!

Majdae showed off her orange pout and black-lined eyes with a highlight of purple liner.

Makeupand_nae chose to highlight her gorgeous eyes with cobalt blue liner on the bottom lash line.

Snegilisious shows us once again that colored liner is so much fun for daytime, choosing teal for her lower lash line.

Sonibaloni went with a striking blue liner for a gorgeous cat eye.

Emilycaroline87 chose an emerald green liner for her bottom lash liner to bring out her brown eyes.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Tips For Wearing Bright Eyeshadow

10 Tips For Wearing Bright Eyeshadow
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share