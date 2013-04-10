Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Liners

Whether you are going to be hanging out at a music festival or simply firing up the BBQ now that the warm weather is upon us, it’s time to whip out your bright makeup. You may be wanting to go a bit au naturale on your foundation and skin products, but this is the time of year for a great bright lip stain, bold swipe of eyeshadow or playful colored liner. Basically, if you’re going to be hanging out in the warm temps all day, you’ll want to be able to rely on the fact that you still have a pop of color somewhere on your face.

We’re not the only ones who love a great bright hue, as we found plenty of “real girls” showing off their love of colored liners on Instagram this week. From purples and blues to green and yellow, you can basically do no wrong with a liner. If you’re a bit shy when it comes to color, try it out on your bottom lash line first, for just a small hint of color before really committing and circling your entire eye. Scroll through the images above and let us know if you’ll be trying out the look in the comments below!