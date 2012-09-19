StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Hair

Danielle Emig
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Hair
8 Start slideshow

After New York Fashion Week proved that colored hair isn’t going anywhere, we decided to see how Instagram users are wearing the trend and what colors are the most popular. It may not be for everyone or appropriate for all occasions, but we can still envy those who can rock it. From subtle tips to highlights in bright colors, it’s a fun way to change your hair and give it a little attitude. If you want to try the trend without going crazy, try a red or orange hue that isn’t too far off from your natural hair color. Or show off your wild side with multi-colored strands like model Chloe Norgaard during the Nicole Miller Spring 2013 show.

We especially like colored highlights weaved into braids or other hairstyles. Many Instagram users favored pink and blue or dipped ends. Flip through the slideshow for some colored hair envy.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

@swagitsashley shows off her pink and blue dyed tips with soft waves.

We like @janekimster's highlights weaved into a braided bun.

@jillmill3r dyed the tips of her blonde hair pink and purple for a funky yet cool look.

@maddieeeeec's subtle blue blends in well with her front layers.

@nikooo_b took a photo of her friend with orange and red dyed tips.

@tatchka weaved her purple strands into a long braid.

@amy_690 shows that subtle pink tips can easily change up your hairstyle. 

@littlemisstumblr has just the right amount of blue to spice up her hair color.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Sneak Peek: See the Entire Marilyn Monroe for MAC Line Before the Launch

Sneak Peek: See the Entire Marilyn Monroe for MAC Line Before the Launch
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share