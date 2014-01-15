Instagram Insta-glam: The Choppy Bob

It’s no secret that the choppy bob has taken over as the haircut of the moment. What started as a gutsy move on Karlie Kloss’ part turned into a Hollywood red carpet sensation, and celebrities can’t get enough of the short, textured hairstyle. Clearly, real girls love the cut too, because our Instagram feeds were all but taken over with bob haircuts this week.

Take a look at some of our favorite bob hairstyles in the slideshow above, then tell us if you would ever make the chop in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Red Carpet Trend: Short Bob Haircuts at the Golden Globes

The Faux Bob: How to Get Shorter Hair With No Commitment

8 Bob Haircuts to Take With You to the Salon