Instagram Insta-Glam: Braided Hairstyles To Try This Spring

While braids have been on our radar for some time now, with celebrities stepping out for Coachella and the Tribeca Film Festival sporting the style, it seems as if variations on the traditional braid have been everywhere we turn. Nowhere is this more apparent than on Instagram where it seems nearly every beauty girl worth her weight in hairspray is posting pictures of their take on the trend. As a result, this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam round-up of our favorite looks was the most difficult yet – we pretty much wanted to include everything!
However, we persisted in being ruthless and managed to narrow it down and we think we’ve got everything on the braid spectrum covered. From milkmaid braids to messy up-dos to braided ponytails and braids embellished with colored streaks and flowers, click through the slideshow to catch all the prettiest looks to try and the products you’ll need to achieve the look!
Intertwining colored strands into your classic fishtail braid is an easy way to work color into your spring look. If you don't want to commit to actually dying your locks, try a couple of colored extensions instead.
(Sultra Solid Extensions, $22, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: girlsnotebook)
A messy updo centred on a braid is the perfect way to try a new look and keep cool in the warmer weather. A coiled pin is the easiest way to secure it to ensure it stays put all day long!
(Conair Pin Twirls, $4.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: jessicabaybeee7)
Braiding sections into your basic ponytail helps liven up a practical style.
(Fekkai Tousled Wave Spray, $25, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: girlbucks)
If you want to achieve a more polished look, be sure to smooth any fly-aways and spray with an all-purpose holding spray.
(Bumble and bumble Holding Spray, $21, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: cho97)
There's still something to be said for a classic fishtail braid worn casually over one shoulder. It looks especially great in highlighted summer hair.
(Marc Anthony Easy-Lites Instant Highlighting Spray, $8.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: girlsnotebook)
Pinning flowers into your braids is perfect for musical festivals.
(Forever21 Rosette Hair Clip/Pin, $1.50, forever21.com)
(Instagram user: claudianovira)
We love this upside-down braided bun. Achieve a similar look by using a volumizing spray to ensure big hair.
(TRESemme 24 Hour Body Blow Dry Lotion, $4.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: galvan_v)
The double braid is not for beginners, but we love the effect so it looks like it's practice, practice, practice!
(Bumble and bumble Surf Spray, $24, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: xophotographyxo)
The classic milkmaid-style braid is the perfect way to keep your hair out of your face but still look stylish and polished. It looks equally great on wavy, tousled hair as it does on smooth, sleek tresses.
(Sachajuan Shine Serum, $30, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: teenfashionx)
If you're between washes, pop in some dry shampoo and try a cute cross-crown braided style to add volume.
(Batiste Dry Shampoo, $7.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: tiaamakinsonn)
If fresh flowers aren't an option, pop in some of the faux variety and top with a straw hat.
(Forever21 Fab Dainty Satin Bobby Pins, $1.50, forever21.com)
(Instagram user: makeupandfashion22)
Curled tresses look gorgeous when combined with braids - perfect for prom!
(Conair Infiniti Curling Wand Styler, $39.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: puggleparty)
To achieve the perfect slept-in hair without looking dirty, add some texture with this cult product that delivers separation and shine.
(Bumble and bumble Brilliantine, $22, sephora.com)
(Instagram user: thisriteherisme)
Sometimes simple is best. To get this look simple pin two braids across your hair and spray with a hairspray to keep them in place.
(L'Oreal Elnett Satin Strong Hold Hair Spray, $14.99, ulta.com)
(Instagram user: prettyinlove_)