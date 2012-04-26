Instagram Insta-Glam: Braided Hairstyles To Try This Spring

While braids have been on our radar for some time now, with celebrities stepping out for Coachella and the Tribeca Film Festival sporting the style, it seems as if variations on the traditional braid have been everywhere we turn. Nowhere is this more apparent than on Instagram where it seems nearly every beauty girl worth her weight in hairspray is posting pictures of their take on the trend. As a result, this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam round-up of our favorite looks was the most difficult yet – we pretty much wanted to include everything!

However, we persisted in being ruthless and managed to narrow it down and we think we’ve got everything on the braid spectrum covered. From milkmaid braids to messy up-dos to braided ponytails and braids embellished with colored streaks and flowers, click through the slideshow to catch all the prettiest looks to try and the products you’ll need to achieve the look!