Instagram Insta-Glam: Braids

Braids have always been a part of our hairstyle repertoire, but ever since spotting them all over the Fall 2013 runways, we’ve decided we’ll need to up the ante this year. From fabulous half-up hairstyles to perfectly placed Milkmaid braids, we have an entire list of styles we can’t wait to try out. But, just seeing the braids on the runway didn’t quite fill our needs – we wanted to know every style we could create, and then some.

So, we turned to Instagram (obviously) and searched high and low for some of the prettiest braided creations out there. Above we’ve compiled some of our favorite braids for day and night to inspire you to add braids back into your hair routines. Let us know int he comments below which ones you’ll be trying out!