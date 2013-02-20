StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Braids

Braids have always been a part of our hairstyle repertoire, but ever since spotting them all over the Fall 2013 runways, we’ve decided we’ll need to up the ante this year. From fabulous half-up hairstyles to perfectly placed Milkmaid braids, we have an entire list of styles we can’t wait to try out. But, just seeing the braids on the runway didn’t quite fill our needs – we wanted to know every style we could create, and then some.

So, we turned to Instagram (obviously) and searched high and low for some of the prettiest braided creations out there. Above we’ve compiled some of our favorite braids for day and night to inspire you to add braids back into your hair routines. Let us know int he comments below which ones you’ll be trying out!

@braidabest_119 shows off her French braided bun, the perfect hairstyle for a day at the beach or a night out. 

@freefallinintolife created an intricate, four braid waterfall style that we're hoping she'll teach us all how to do.

@fashionatica's simple braid is taken up a notch due to her highlighted strands. 

@vibrant_kimi_colour showed off her Milkmaid braid style. 

@a_silly_crayon's double French braids leading into a loose ponytail is a great example of an easy, laid-back style. 

@livelaughbraids's French braided sock bun is almost mesmerizing to look at. 

@livinlaughinandlovin added a touch of color within her tightly wound braid. 

@itsevon shows off her ladder braid skills, perfect for an "everyday" style. 

@maytung90 showed off a simple double braid tied in the back of the head, reminiscent of what we recently saw on Rodarte's Fall 2013 runways. 

@sirliu's braided chignon (which we believe was criss-crossed along the back of her head) is a gorgeous look for a night out. 

